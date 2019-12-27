New VW trademarks suggest that there will be more crossovers

Loading...

The Volkswagen Passenger Car division has a lot to offer this year, when they launch 34 new models, 12 of which are SUVs.

Now, with the help of VWVortex, we seem to have an idea of ​​what 3 of them will be called: the T-Sport, T-Coupe and T-Go. These monikers were trademarks of the German patent office, and although the archives do not state what they will use, the nomenclature does follow the sub-compact and compact crossovers of the brand, namely the T-Cross and the T-Roc.

Read: Volkswagen launches four new SUVs on the Indian market

What do we have here? It's pretty much everyone's guess at this point, but the T-Coupe suggests that a new coupé-SUV is on its way to dealers. Consider the American Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport as a reference, with the latter being essentially the same car, with the exception of the sloping roof line behind the B-pillars.

The T-Sport can mean a number of different things, including the Euro-spec variant of the Nivus, which will soon be discovered in South America and will cross the Atlantic – or perhaps the VW version of the Audi A1 Citycarver. As far as the T-Go is concerned, it can be a jacked-up city model, but keep in mind that these are pure assumptions.

Some of these vehicles will be based on the VW Group's versatile MQB platform that supports a large number of cars, from the latest Golf Mk8 to the Skoda Superb and from China's Tharu to the Seat Tarraco . Electrification may play a role in some of them, although you do not expect BEVs because they are part of the ID family.

PHOTO GALLERY

more photo & # 39; s …

Rendering courtesy of Kleber Silva (1, 2 and 3) on Behance