New virus suppresses New Year mood in Asia

BEIJING – A new virus that started in China and emerges in Asia, hung in much of the region on the first day of the Year of the Rat.

Summery New Year parties were canceled on Saturday in mainland China and scaled back in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, where residents also experienced months of anti-government protests in the last lunar year.

The new coronavirus – from a family of viruses that also caused the deadly SARS epidemic in 2002-03 – didn’t stop everyone from going to temples, but many were wearing face masks as protection.

CHINA

Many people stayed home with temples, major tourist sites and cinemas, all closed because the authorities wanted to limit the spread of the virus.

Beijing canceled all temple fairs, a popular tradition in North China with performances, games for children and food stalls with snacks and souvenirs with a New Year theme.

People in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and more than a dozen nearby cities cannot move or depart easily after authorities shut down buses, trains, and planes and set up roadblocks to limit the spread of the virus.

The forbidden city in Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and a large safari park are among the tourist destinations that have been closed indefinitely.

HONG KONG

On New Year’s Eve, people stood in a row to leave lit incense sticks and to pray in the Wong Tai Sin Temple.

“The atmosphere of the Lunar New Year is not as good as last year, even if there is no corona virus,” said May Wen with a blue face mask. “Some stores are closed and people don’t feel like shopping.”

In an annual tradition, a press of worshipers pushed out of position to try to be the first to queue to plant their incense sticks and say prayers.

The city has canceled a fireworks show and a four-day carnival that would start Sunday due to concerns about the virus.

TAIWAN

Thousands of people, many wearing face masks because of the viral outbreak, visited the Longshan Temple in Taipei, the capital.

Many prayed in the central courtyard and worshiped the goddess Matsu, protector of fishermen, in the rear courtyard.

Taiwan has confirmed three cases of the virus, including a Taiwanese businessman working in Wuhan and a Chinese woman who was part of a Wuhan travel group.

