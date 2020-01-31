New virtual school program is coming to Craven County Schools

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Schools offers a new way for its next class of ninth graders to follow their education.

Starting next school year, the Craven Live district will launch for students.

Craven Live is a virtual school program. The program is the first of its kind in the province.

The idea came after district leaders learned that nearly 1,000 students in the area were enrolled in some kind of home school program.

Craven Live combines online lessons for students at home and personal interactions with instructors to create a mixed and flexible experience for students who work well in an innovative environment.

Chief Inspector Meghan Doyle said that a group that will benefit from the program are military families.

“They are absent from school. This allows them to take that school with them and go to school anywhere, anytime. It fits in with what happens every day in the world of work and our lives,” Doyle said.

The program will be offered to 100 ninth graders in Craven County in the fall of 2020.

District leaders want to expand the program in the future.