New video for Charles McGee and Tuskegee Airmen

A new Air Force video will get you to say hi to Brig. General Charles McGee, a 100-year-old retired fighter pilot who, together with his compatriot Tuskegee Airmen, helped to liberate Europe in World War II and to strengthen civil rights at home.

President Donald Trump honored McGee in his speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday evening.

“The Pittsburgh Courier came out and said this was a double victory activity for black Americans,” said McGee of the role the Tuskegee Airmen played in the turn of World War II. “Fight against Hitler in Europe and also fight against racism here at home.”

The video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, was recorded in honor of McGee’s honorary promotion from colonel to brigadier general in December.

The promotion is the latest in a long line of awards for McGee, who was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1919 and fought not only in World War II, but also in the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

McGee flew 409 combat missions along the way and received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and the Air Medal.

But it was during World War II that McGee helped generations of African-American aviators serve their country.

“Tuskegee Airmen are black pilots, mechanics and supporters who, when our country declared war on Hitler, dispelled the prejudices and generalizations that we couldn’t support due to our skin color in a technical area,” said McGee in the video.

In fact, the National Park Service confirmed in a handout about Tuskegee Airmen that US Army Air Forces chief leaders “did not believe that African Americans had the intellectual ability to become successful military pilots.”

After pressure from civil rights groups and African-American leaders, the army decided to train a small number of African-American pilot cadets under special conditions. That small number included McGee.

McGee was trained at the Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University) and was one of 1,000 pilots who became America’s first African-American military pilot. They spent the war shooting down German fighters, guarding American bombers, and taking out enemy railroad cars and barges.

“Our job was to keep the air out of German fighters that destroyed many of our bombers,” McGee said in the video. “We thought we had enough weapons on the B-17 and B-24 to protect them. That was not the case and that is why the escort started. We also destroyed a lot of the German war potential on the ground.”

McGee will be recognized at the Union State address on February 4, 2020. Next to him is his great-grandson Iain Lanphier, who wants to join the Space Force.

To attract attention, the Tuskegee pilots painted the tail units of their aircraft red and were given the nickname “Red Tails”.

Despite their success in the field, aviators continued to face discrimination at home and on board. At Freeman Field in Seymour, Indiana, where the separation was carried out under the command of Colonel Robert Selway, 400 Tuskegee officers were listed as “trainees”, while white officers were listed as “trainers” according to the National Park Service.

The so-called trainees were assigned to an old, run-down officers ‘club that the NPS said was in urgent need of repair, and 60 Tuskegee officers were later arrested when they tried to enter the newly built, fully-functioning officers’ club where the club was located aviator.

When the Tuskegee men refused to sign orders to follow stricter segregation protocols, they were armed according to the NPS. Even German prisoners on Freeman Field were allowed to move freely throughout the base.

After word of the arrests spread, many of the Tuskegee officers were released and Colonel Selway was released from his command. The “Freeman Field Mutiny,” as the incident became known, “set the pace for non-violent protests and sit-in strikes by the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s,” wrote NPS.

Overall, the performance of Tuskegee aviators during World War II “helped pave the way for military desegregation, starting with President Harry S. Truman’s Executive Order 9981 in 1948,” added the NPS. “As a result, the history of Tuskegee Airmen is a powerful and groundbreaking metaphor for the struggle for black freedom in America.”

McGee is no stranger to this metaphor.

“One thing that people say personally – ‘Well, how did you deal with it,'” said McGee in the video about the additional fight against racism. “And I say, well, I grew up knowing that you treat others the way you want to be treated. So important … and then realizing that the value lessons we’ve received for young people today are just as important and what they mean for the United States Future and freedom, which we claim we all have so much fun.

“Don’t let the circumstances be an excuse for not achieving,” added McGee. “‘They don’t like me, they don’t want me’ … (We could) have gone to a corner with their heads bowed. That’s not the American way.”