New two-family house for the elderly in West Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – West side Casper could get new senior housing.

Development can now continue after Casper’s City Council decided to create a “Fairgrounds Home Addition No. 2 ”has completed.

On Tuesday, January 7th, the city council approved a third reading of a vacation and a replica of 2.17 acres of the existing exhibition center, which is located on the southeast corner of the exhibition center and Casper Road.

The replica will also allow the construction of an inner ring road connecting the Linden Way with Greenspire.

Developer Steve Grimshaw told the city council earlier that eight of the 28 houses already built at Fairgrounds Home Addition had not yet been sold.

He called the project “Senior Housing Lite”.

Liz Becher, director of community development, said in a memo that the initial development was “overwhelmingly popular with buyers.”

Becher adds that the lot sizes would be similar to the earlier development at around 3,000 to 4,000 square feet per package.

The planning and development commission recommends pushing the proposal forward.

If you would like to contact Casper City Council members regarding this or any other issue, you can find their contact information here:

Mayor Steve Freel (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Vice Mayor Khrystyn Lutz (Station I, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Charlie Powell (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Shawn Johnson (Station II, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

City Councilor Ken Bates (Station II, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Steve Cathey (Station III, duration ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Bob Hopkins (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Mike Huber (Station I, running time ends on January 5th, 2019):

City Councilor Ray Pacheco (Station III, running time ends on January 3rd, 2003):

Council members can also be reached by post at: 200 N. David Street, 82601

If you want to contact members in your community but don’t know which community you are in, you can find a map on the City of Casper website.