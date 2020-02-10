New Trump’s proposed budget includes nearly $ 300 billion in cuts to the social security network: NPR

NPR’s Audie Cornish speaks to Wall Street Journal reporter Kate Davidson about the planned cuts in President Trump’s safety net programs.







AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

President Trump has long promised his supporters that they won’t have to worry about social security cuts.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Republicans want to protect the safety net, Medicare, Medicaid and save social security without cuts. I have to do it. People love Medicare and it is unfair to them. I will fix and improve it, but I will not cut it.

CORNISH: During a recent CNBC interview, he seemed open to cuts.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TRUMP: We will look at this at the right time. You know, that’s actually the easiest thing to do when you see because it’s such a big percentage.

JOE KERNEN: You are ready to do some of the things that you said you hadn’t done in the past, but in terms of Medicare, in terms of …

CORNISH: This morning, the White House released its budget proposal for the next fiscal year and clarified the president’s priorities. Kate Davidson is here to join us. She reports for the Wall Street Journal about the US economy. Welcome to the program.

KATE DAVIDSON: Thanks.

CORNISH: Nobody expects this budget to be adopted, but what version of President Trump do we see in it – the one who preserves the social security network or the one who cuts it?

DAVIDSON: Well, that’s an interesting question. I think we see – I think we see – really, the men behind the curtain, if you will – the President’s household officials, who, from the perspective of this establishment’s Republicans, come from the fact that there must be changes made to the safety net , President Trump has of course announced that he will continue to fund these programs.

But what we see in the budget is – I think you could call it handicrafts, but it’s pretty significant spending cuts on some of these programs – over a trillion dollars in spending on Medicaid over the next decade, about half a trillion Medicare – excuse me – and around $ 292 billion in welfare reform. There are a number of places where the safety net is certainly weakened.

CORNISH: And yet we hear the terms reform and cuts, which are used synonymously by the administration. What exactly do we see regarding your suggestions or wish list?

DAVIDSON: Right. So I’ll give you a couple of examples. So for Medicaid, for SNAP – that’s the program that used to be called food brands – TANF – Temporary help for families in need. One of the main tasks of the administration is to implement the work requirements for these programs so that people between the ages of 18 and 65 who are capable …

CORNISH: So things we see in red states, right? I mean, people are trying out these reforms.

DAVIDSON: That’s right. Some of these are taking place and some of these efforts have definitely been pushed back. And some of them were not all successful. But the government says it wants to do something – it says this would draw more people into the world of work, which would be good. And the job market is currently very tense. I think the results are somehow inconsistent as to whether it actually works. But that’s an idea that would save money, but obviously would mean that some people would lose cover.

CORNISH: So some of these ideas are already in use and have already suffered a small setback. What does this mean for the President, who is marching into 2020 in a re-election campaign with these priorities and these political ideas?

DAVIDSON: Well, I definitely think Democrats will refer to this budget, and even previous budgets where the President has proposed similar ideas, and say that this is a promise that you have broken, although it is obviously the budget of the President I haven’t gone anywhere, and as you said, Congress probably won’t. You haven’t done anything like this. You will still argue, that is your priority. This is your wish list. The families that you said you looked after and that you wanted to support in your State of Union speech last week – we will turn around and get a budget this week that …

CORNISH: Does that work with his base or the people standing on the fence?

DAVIDSON: I’m not sure. To be honest, I’m not sure if it will.

CORNISH: Why do you think that?

DAVIDSON: Well, I think there – I mean, as we saw, there is pretty strong support for the President under his base. And I think there is a real feeling of fairness and merit. For example, one of the proposed changes would be to increase social security disability insurance payments and tighten who is eligible. And I recently wrote a story about it and got a lot of feedback from people who think, well, if I’m out there trying and working, other people should have to.

CORNISH: This is Kate Davidson. She reports for the Wall Street Journal about the US economy. Thanks for your time.

DAVIDSON: Thanks, Audie.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

