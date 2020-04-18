New trailers: “Capone”, “The Eddy”, “Solar Opposites”, and more

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sgkx62go3g (/ integrated)

Brave New World

“You are an essential part of a perfect social body,” said an airy voice. “Each has its place. Everyone is happy now. “This perfect society is New London, where life is free from pain and where monogamy, privacy, money or family does not exist. But just outside the limits of New London are the Savages Lands, where no such restrictions exist. The teaser highlights an emotional moment between the character of Demi Moore and her son. “There is no pain there, John,” she said. “Without fear. I want it for you. “(2020)

Capone

After a flash of violent black and white scenes from the gangster’s past, the clip turns into a sunny day in Florida as Tom Hardy’s Al Capone watches his estate with a cigar. However, his life in Florida is not a paradise. The clip focuses on Capone’s fight against “full dementia” and a hidden fortune whose location is obscured by the deterioration of Capone’s mind. Based on real events, the clip teases a dangerous blur of the gangster’s past and present in its final year. (May 12)

Dangerous lies

An unlucky couple suddenly inherits a fortune from the elderly man they worked for in a new Netflix thriller. Although this unexpected gesture of kindness seems to be a great relief, it quickly turns Katie’s life upside down when she finds herself surrounded by deception. Katie (represented by Camila Mendes) is forced to question everything, even her own husband, as their new life turns into a trap. (April 30)

The eddy

The frenzied sounds of jazz follow Elliott Udo (performed by André Holland) as he struggles to manage his house group and keep his Parisian jazz club – The Eddy – afloat. Although these tasks already come with their share of tension, the situation becomes more difficult as Udo is involved in shady transactions of his partner. Debt hangs over Udo and the club, but it’s not the only thing that puts pressure. Udo has his own hidden story in New York, and it comes back to him when his daughter unexpectedly shows up, begging him to come back. (May 8)

Solar opposites

While figuring out how to fit in is a common problem for the people of Earth, it is even more difficult for this family of “Shlorpian” foreigners. The new Hulu series – presented by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland – promises a lot of laughter at the expense of our own human behavior. When the two alien children are teased at school, they take revenge on their classmate by pouring soda on his brain. “Wow, that really makes her dumber,” says the Shlorpian girl as the bully’s speech diminishes. “I can’t believe humans drink this stuff!” (May 8)