We have a new trailer to share with you for the upcoming Hulu series The Great. The show is a shepherd, comedy comedy set in 18th century Russia. It looks like an entertaining quiz series worth checking out.

The Major involves the rise of Catherine the Great “from the outside to the longest-serving female ruler in Russian history. Season One is a fictionalized, playful and anachronistic story of a charming, romantic young girl, who comes to Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Seeking love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, decaying, backward world that she intends to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, strike the church, block the army and set up the court. A very modern story of the past that encompasses the many roles she has played in her life as a lover, teacher, ruler, friend and fighter. “

The series comes from the writer and producer Tony McNamara (Favorite one), and there’s a great team that includes Elle Fanning (Super 8, Maleficient) as Catherine the Great, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Russian emperor Peter, Fox Phoebe (A look in the sky, one day) as Marial, Adam Godley (Break badly), Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody) as Grigor, Wakefield Charity (Bounty Hunters, Sense & Sensibility), Douglas Hodge (Penny Dreadful), and Sacha Dhawan (After the Universe, Iron Fist).

The series will be available for streaming on May 15.