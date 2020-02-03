New trailer for ‘Black Widow’ turns off during Super Bowl

VIEW: New ‘Black Widow’ trailer turns off during Super Bowl

Updated: 11:04 PM EST February 2, 2020

The new “Black Widow” trailer was broadcast during the 2020 Super Bowl, giving Marvel fans a taste of what is to come for the action-led action film. In the trailer, secret agent Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson, drops the Avengers, then mentions that she had a family before joining the world-saving group. That family will be at the center of the prequel story of the femme fatale that will be broadcast on 1 May. Later during the Super Bowl, advertisements for upcoming Marvel shows on Disney Plus, including “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Wandavision” and “Loki” were also shown. View the trailer above!

