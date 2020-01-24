Outfielder Mookie Betts would look great with the San Diego Padres. Photo credit: CBS / YouTube

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

A Mookie Betts deal with the San Diego Padres has reportedly been discussed. The Boston Red Sox still seem interested in moving the former MVP instead of losing it in their free hand, and new trade rumors are causing excitement.

It would be very interesting to see Betts end up in a team that already has Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. leading. Not only that, but the improvement Betts could give the Padres in defense would massively boost pitching.

On paper, a young Padres team adding someone like Betts could get the franchise ready to start for the 2020 playoffs. But is hiring, including an MVP candidate, really a path that the team should take for the coming MLB season?

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

According to Dennis Lin from The Athletic, the Padres and Red Sox have already had talks about a blockbuster trade that would focus on Betts. It has surprised a lot of baseball fans and this has become a hot topic on social media.

Sources tell @dennistlin that both the Red Sox and Padres have a legitimate interest in a Mookie Betts trade

– The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) January 24, 2020

The San Diego Padres have a lot of experience in the small leagues that could make the team a real competitor to win someone like Mookie Betts.

With a payroll that is also under control, they could offer a contract to extend it as well. However, this contract extension seems unlikely because Betts wants to test the free agency.

It would certainly make the struggle in the National League West in the 2020 MLB season even more exciting if the Padres had betts. At the moment the team is expected to finish behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, but at least the future looks bright – even without beds on the squad.

Mookie Betts contract

After earning $ 20 million from the Red Sox last season, Betts agreed to a $ 27 million arbitration agreement for the coming season.

It’s his last year in arbitration, which means the Red Sox will lose control of the team after the next World Series. Then Betts becomes a very popular free agent on the market.

There doesn’t seem to be a deal between the Padres and Red Sox, but if one came closer, the Red Sox would have to take back some salary. The Padres don’t want to add $ 27 million in additional salary to a paycheck that may already be higher than the owner wants.

Stay tuned, baseball fans, as these latest Boston Red Sox trade rumors could get even more interesting if a third team enters the situation willing to take on David Price and his massive contract.