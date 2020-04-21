New threatening sextorsion threat

This morning I received a threatening extortion email promising that unless I paid $ 2,000 in bitcoin in the following 24 hours:

“I will certainly make sure to live the blame for the rest of my life.”

With so many shelters at home and time hanging in their hands, it would not come as a surprise if the websites have a boost. So, the time for this threat.

The email claimed:

. . . I know pretty much everything. Your entire list of Facebook contacts, phone contacts and all the virtual activity on your computer for the last 178 days.

. . . Well, the last time you saw pornographic web pages, my spyware turned on my personal computer, which ended up recording precious video footage of your masturbation game by simply activating your camera.

(you have a seriously unusual taste at btw lmfao)

Their word choices and syntax indicate that English is not their native language. Seriously, “pornographic web pages?”

Given how many details about me were mistaken, the perpetual knows almost nothing about me other than my email address. I suspect they did it with the Ashley Madison hack, which I wrote earlier.

I received a number of sextorion threats from this hack and ignored them with zero consequences. You can do the same for sure.

The threat quotient is summarized in Proverbs 28: 1:

The wicked flee when no one pursues; but the righteous are bold as a lion.

Scammers are counting on such a scared and embarrassed recipient that they sink more than $ 2,000 into the promise of being alone in the future. A promise as worthless as its threats. Once you’ve found a brand, why stop?

Storage bits take over

Sextor scams are a scam at best. Striking during global isolation mandates is a new low. Do everyone a favor and ignore their threats. It’s the internet version of herd immunity – if we all do, they’ll stop.

Comments welcome.