New Tesla rival, meatless pork and more

Fires continue to rage across Australia. 2019 was the second warmest year ever. In 2020, CES could not ignore climate change.

And while the annual conference contained a lot of future electronic waste, there were also sustainable technologies, from delicious replacement products for animal products to elegant new electric cars.

Here are just a few of the key findings from CES 2020 that are designed to reduce our carbon footprint.

Impossible Burger is very popular, also thanks to a partnership with Burger King. The product was launched in some grocery chains across the country to prepare Impossible Foods for the next big product.

The company presented Impossible Pork at CES 2020 in the form of sandwiches and dumplings. While the company has yet to release Impossible Pork, Impossible Sausage will be available through Burger King’s Impossible Croissan’wich in five test markets in late January.

Impossible Foods aims to create a more sustainable food chain by reducing dependency on livestock farming, which has contributed to climate change through greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation.

Sustainable ice

Speaking of plant-based foods, how about a plant-based ice cream? There are already many dairy-free options in your freezer, including some from Ben & Jerry. Eclipse Foods, which promoted its product at CES, has also had some big names funded by Alexis Ohanian from Reddit, Paul Buchheit from Gmail, and Eric Patel, formerly from Daiya Foods.

The eight-person company is working with famous ice cream makers and restaurants in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC, but plans to expand into stores.

“We are growing very quickly,” co-founder Aylon Steinhart told Mashable at CES. “Restaurants come to us more than we can and say: ‘We want this product.'”

It also has as much protein and calcium as regular milk, the company claims.

“In terms of ingredients, Eclipse contains no rubber, no gels and no stabilizers,” Steinhart recently told the Observer. “You can find everything in it at Whole Foods. There are no nuts, no seeds, no soy, no wheat, so it is free from common allergens.”

Best of all, Eclipse can cut costs by using simpler ingredients that don’t require “expensive biotechnology,” said the company’s other co-founder, Thomas Bowman. And the process of making his ice cream is so similar to making milk that Eclipse can use existing dairies. This not only keeps overhead (and thus consumer costs) low, but is also an important factor in the sustainability of Eclipse.

A Tesla challenger appears

After long back and forth and a special deal for reservation holders in Los Angeles, Fisker used the CES to reveal the ocean, an affordable (i.e., under $ 40,000) electric SUV that could pose a challenge to Tesla.

The ocean is all about sustainability. The vehicle’s interior carpets are made from recycled plastic found on beaches and in washed fishing nets. And although the SUV is reported to travel up to 500 km on a single charge, a solar roof could generate enough energy to give the vehicle an additional 1,000 km of battery life per year.

Solar roofs: no longer just for houses

Due to the glitches in 2022, the Ocean will be a direct competitor to Tesla’s previously announced Model Y, which is expected to hit the market in 2021 at a price of approximately $ 47,000. Not that it would be bad to have more zero-emission vehicles on the road.

save water

A way to save water, great time

Extreme periods of drought are commonplace thanks to climate change at an alarming rate. The recent water crisis in South Africa gave us a glimpse of a possible future. These are the horrors that Hydraloop wants to spare us.

The name Hyrdraloop is pretty self-explanatory, but it was developed to help homeowners recycle their water safely and healthily. But will people freak out because they don’t think the reused water is clean enough?

On the surface, the Hydraloop seems extremely promising. The company claims that its product “can recycle up to 95% of shower and bath water, and optionally 50% of washing machine water, so you can recycle and reuse up to 85% of all in-house process water.” Overall, Hydraloop says a family of four could save up to 20,000 gallons a year with their home recycler.

The company also attaches great importance to water purification, including the use of several methods to separate and remove free-floating sediment and waste.

In addition, the water is disinfected with UV light. And while Hydraloop goes far to ensure the safety of the water, keep in mind that we’re not talking about drinking or bathing in reused water. It is used for things like toilet, washing machine and sprinkler. You can even use the Hydraloop app to keep up with the water savings.

The system was impressive enough to receive an innovation award at CES 2020. With around 100 units already in use in Africa and Europe, Hydraloop will be available in the U.S. in the second half of 2020 and will cost $ 4,000.