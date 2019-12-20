New teddy bear breakfast to support the home of the little tramps

Loading...

One of Boston's most elegant lobbies becomes a bit silly when it's time for Teddy Bear tea. Throughout the month of December, at the Four Seasons hotel, families arrive with comfortable gifts in hand. "It's a very special opportunity for children to learn about the spirit of giving," said Maggie Lawler, who helps supervise Teddy bear tea. "They bring a teddy bear to donate and then have lovely tea in the afternoon." Lawler estimated that for more than two decades, the hotel has collected more than 100,000 bears. Then, the bears are delivered to charities and local hospitals. Howard Weinstein is the director of the Childhood Cancer Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. He said his patients love bears. "Stuffed animals, teddy bears are very special for children and are also very comforting, so it makes a big difference," said Weinstein. Teddy Bear Tea events sell out quickly, but this year there is a new way to get involved. The Four Seasons is organizing a breakfast with teddy bears with the help of WCVB channel 5 on Saturday, December 21. The new breakfast event will benefit Home for Little Wanderers. The 200-year organization serves about 14,000 families a year. It's holiday season Big Wishes Gift Drive runs until December 21, and all bears brought to breakfast will help that effort. Monetary donations will also be collected at the event. WCVB's Cindy Fitzgibbon will be tracking Santa Claus for breakfast and Ben Simmoneau will be reading to the children. The members of the Boston Urban Nutcracker cast will also be there along with a live DJ. You can find more information about the event here.

