New technology lets you charge a cordless phone from anywhere in your car

A company called Yank Technologies went to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to show what the future of on-board wireless charging could look like.

Many new cars offer Qi wireless charging blocks, but Yank’s solution is much more versatile. The technology is based on three-dimensional antenna arrays and advanced amplifier developments and allows you to charge a device from anywhere in the car. It is truly wireless and requires no physical contact between a phone and a charger.

The phone only needs to support wireless charging or a wireless charging adapter is plugged into a device. As the Yank charger is wireless and does not have a charger, it can deliver juice to multiple devices at the same time. It could even be used to power various integrated components of the vehicle such as the keychain and electric mirrors.

While some may fear that radio waves used in the charging system could cause damage, Yank says his charging system emits only 0.06 watts per kilogram of radio radiation, as measured by the Federal Communications Commission. In comparison, a mobile phone placed at the ear emits between 1.1 and 1.5 watts per kilogram. The system provides 30 watts of charging power.

“Your phones have gigahertz antennas, like Wi-Fi. Our technology works in the ISM (frequency) bands at low megahertz,” says the company. “The higher the frequency, the higher your electric field levels are generally and, in turn, the more harmful the radiation pattern becomes. So even if we transmit more power than a phone, it is at a much longer wavelength, so it’s actually safer radiation exposure. “