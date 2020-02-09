New technique for analyzing moon dust from a single grain

When the Apollo 17 mission landed in 1972, it brought back the last sample of moon dust that Earth would have seen for almost 50 years. In order to use this valuable 111-kilogram sample as well as possible, researchers have found a new method to analyze the dust using individual grains.

“We analyze rocks from space, atom by atom,” says Jennika Greer, first author and doctoral student of the newspaper. Student at the Field Museum and the University of Chicago, explains in a statement. “It is the first time that a lunar sample like this has been examined. We use a technique that many geologists have never even heard of.”

The Apollo 17 astronaut and geologist Harrison Schmitt collected samples of lunar soil in 1972 that were later used in this study. NASA

The technique, called atomic probe tomography, analyzes individual grains that are about the width of a human hair. With a focused beam of charged atoms, tiny carvings can be processed into a moon dust. This process knocks out atoms from the sample that can be analyzed individually. Heavier atoms like iron take longer to reach a detector than lighter ones like hydrogen so that researchers can see the exact composition of the sample.

With information about the atomic composition of the sample, the team was able to reconstruct the sample with different colors for each atom to create a “nanoscale 3D map” of the moon dust.

“We can apply this technique to samples that no one has examined,” said Philipp Heck, co-author of the paper. “It is almost guaranteed that you will find something new or unexpected. This technique has such a high sensitivity and resolution that you can find things that you would not otherwise find and only consume a small part of the sample.”

Analyzing moon dust in this way enables researchers to see the differences between areas bombarded by cosmic rays and those that do not. The soil on the surface of the moon differs considerably from the rock below due to this radiation exposure.

The technique could also be used to analyze future space samples. “It’s great to be able to fully characterize small amounts of valuable samples,” said Greer. “We have these really exciting missions like Hayabusa-2 and OSIRIS-REx that will soon return to Earth – spaceships that collect tiny pieces of asteroids. This is a technique that should definitely be applied to what they bring back because it uses so little material but provides so much information. “

The results were published in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science.

Editor’s recommendations