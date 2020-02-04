New taxi company gets a license to operate in Casper

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo – A new taxi service is operating in Casper.

“Oil City Cabs” (not affiliated with Oil City News) receive a taxicab business license. The city council approved the company’s application during their meeting on Tuesday, February 4.

The application for the permit was submitted by Adesta Spier, according to the city. The office of the company will be located in a resident zone.

Employees of the Community Development Department reviewed the application and found that it complied with the requirements of the Casper Act.

Oil City Cabs has the public liability insurance verified by the city.

The taxi license costs $ 65.

