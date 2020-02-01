New talks planned on disputed gas pipeline in northern British Columbia paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The chefs have asked for a personal meeting with Prime Minister John Horgan, while they refused to speak to him by telephone.

But Deputy Communications Director George Smith said the prime minister won’t be sitting at the table.

He said that the Secretary of Indigenous Relations Scott Fraser will lead the provincial team, while former new democrat MP Nathan Cullen will be the “neutral” contact between parties.

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nations along the 670-kilometer route of the pipeline from the northeast of the country. to an export terminal in Kitimat, but the hereditary chiefs say it has no authority without their permission.

The B.C. Supreme Court ordered the company on December 31. The order called for the removal of obstacles including huts and gates on all roads, bridges or work sites that the company may use.

It also authorizes the RCMP to arrest and remove police who have “reasonable or probable grounds” to assume that they are aware of and violate the order.

The implementation of a previous order a year ago resulted in the arrests of 14 people.

The RCMP said before the agreement was reached on Thursday, “logistics and deployment efforts were planned to support the expected police enforcement.”

Police said they would respect the talks and take no action to enforce the order by removing obstacles on the Morice West Forest Service Road to the company’s work sites.

“Although additional sources may be noted in the Smithers-Houston area, the sources remain on standby for the seven-day period,” the statement says.

Earlier Thursday, the hereditary tribesmen and their supporters called for a public inquiry into how the RCMP controls roadside access.

The RCMP said they have set up a checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road south of Houston to prevent the dispute from escalating after patrol officers have discovered roadside hazards.

But the heads together with the B.C. Civil Liberties Association and the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs claim that the Mounties unlawfully restrict access to the traditional territory of Wet’suwet.

“We cannot be criminalized for using our law to gain access to our countries, our food, our medicines, our way of life,” said Chief Na’moks, who called a press conference in Vancouver.

The coalition has filed a complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP and asked the chairman to institute a policy complaint and an investigation into the public interest.

Harsha Walia, executive director of the Civil Liberties Association, said the application of the RCMP enforcement at the checkpoint is “inconsistent, arbitrary and discriminatory”.

Walia said the coalition has submitted eight first-hand accounts from people who have been dismissed as part of the complaint. Some were told that only lawyers who are licensed to practice in B.C. would be allowed, or only hereditary leaders on a pre-approved list.

“RCMP officers at the checkpoint have cited a series of inconsistent and shifting policies and procedures for those who have been rejected,” she told the press conference.

“Most of these are in no way related to the stated goal of public safety.”

Officers check and note the identification of each person arriving at the checkpoint, she said.

Irina Ceric, a non-practicing lawyer who tried to visit supporters in a camp behind the checkpoint, said that one day she was sent away because she had no two-way radios and tire chains, but the next day she was allowed to continue with no questions from another officer about her equipment.

None of the RCMP was available for an interview Thursday, but spokeswoman Janelle Shoihet said in an email that the Mounties shared their protocol with the heirs.

“The checkpoint was established to address the safety concerns related to the hazards, including fallen trees, gasoline caches and tire poles that were deliberately placed along the road,” she said.

Officers at the checkpoint are also trying to prevent further escalation of “the ongoing breach” of the order, she said.

The protocol allows the admission of heirs, elected leaders and government officials, lawyers registered with the Law Society of BC and other persons who provide food, medicine or other supplies and services that are necessary for the well-being and safety of persons. behind the blockades, Shoihet said.

The RCMP has made significant efforts to document and record all decisions and interactions at the checkpoint and is fully prepared to participate in any public complaints process, she said.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 30, 2020.

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press