New suspected cases of coronavirus appear in Texas and California

U.S. officials investigated potential new coronavirus cases on Thursday, as a divided World Health Organization refused to label the epidemic a deadly health emergency and authorities confirmed the first death outside from the Chinese city of origin of the virus.

Officials from Brazos County, Texas, said they had isolated a potential new 2019 coronavirus patient at home, pending precautionary testing. The individual recently visited Wuhan, China, where 17 people have died and hundreds have fallen ill since last month. Texas A&M University confirmed that one of its students was identified as the possible case there and stated that the “immediate risk to the health of the university community” was low.

Meanwhile, a sick person representing another potential case in California is said to have arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Mexico City on an American Airlines flight around 6:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday. They were taken to hospital with flu-like symptoms, reported NBC Los Angeles.

It is not yet known when the results of the suspicious case assessment will be available, but local Los Angeles County health officials have said it is “very possible” that the region will see cases of the virus because so many people travel from China to Southern California. The Los Angeles County Public Health Department said in a statement that no local case of the virus has been confirmed, that currently “the risk of local transmission is low” and that the county is responding to suspected cases by working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “to assess and test”.

CDC officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast regarding either suspicious case. A Washington State patient was announced Tuesday as the first official US case of the virus.

Also on Thursday, an emergency committee convened in Geneva by the World Health Organization decided not to declare a global health emergency and planned to reassess the matter in 10 days, while acknowledging the urgency of the situation. Such a statement is rare and reserved for “serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected” epidemics and would have given the organization more authority to shape global responses to the virus, the New York Times reported. The organization said in a press release that committee members were divided, with some saying it was “too early” to label the epidemic as a global health emergency.

Two days earlier, the CDC announced the first American case of the virus in Washington State: a man in his thirties who fell ill a few days after his return from Wuhan, China, on January 15. Due to the man’s travel history, authorities took a clinical sample and sent it to the CDC overnight, where laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis with a reverse transcription polymerization chain reaction test. in real time, also known as rRT-PCR.

The CDC said at the time that it was in the final stages of developing a version of the test that would be able to confirm cases outside of CDC facilities. Until these tests are shared with national and international CDC partners, they must take place in Atlanta. The man in Washington state is said to have had close contact with at least 16 people since his return from China – before being isolated from the public – and the CDC said on Tuesday that it had deployed a team to recover its contacts and “determine if someone else has become bad.”

In a recent update, hospital officials said the Washington patient was resting comfortably, making progress, and being cared for by a group of volunteer nurses.

The first virus-related death outside Wuhan was confirmed by provincial authorities more than 600 miles north of the city on Thursday afternoon. The 80-year-old victim had been living in Wuhan – a large port city of 11 million people – for more than two months, according to the Hebei Province Health Department. Wuhan is now in total quarantine.

The death of the man marked the 18th total death from the virus, which can infect animals and people, and cause serious illnesses in the respiratory tract, including SARS. The CDC has confirmed the limited spread of the virus from person to person, but officials have not said how easily it spreads. Associated symptoms are fever, cough and difficulty breathing. About 800 people died during an SARS epidemic in 2003.

As of Friday, the CDC began screening thousands of passengers at the airports of San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles, the US airports that handle most travelers from Wuhan, China. Similar screenings were added this week in Atlanta and Chicago.

Eric Toner, senior scientist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and the University’s School of Public Health, told The Daily Beast on Thursday that the current risk to the average person in the United States remains “low” but that the methods were also “Far from perfect.”

“The important thing is to identify people as soon as possible, have them tested and isolate them,” said Toner. “This is how you control the introduction of a contagious disease into a country.”

“But I would be shocked if we don’t see other cases,” he added.

.