Picking up a page from Beyoncé’s manual, Chase Rice delivered a new surprise album on Friday. Entitled The Album Part I, the project follows Rice’s Lambs & Lions in 2017.

Spanning a total of seven tracks, The Album Part I includes Rice’s current single, the starry-eyed star “Lonely If You Are”. Elsewhere, he pins Imagine Dragons, Bruce Hornsby and John Mellencamp for an agitated youth story in “American Nights” which was co-written by Better Than Ezra leader Kevin Griffin. “Everywhere” shows him that he is a fan of Sam Hunt’s style of singing and signing. And the anthem “Best Night Ever” recalls a night of spontaneous romance with the mixture of clarity and nostalgia that motivated Taylor Swift’s first country offers. Rice helped write four of the seven songs.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o2rBqGdgLi0 (/ integrated)

“I chose to call this album because it’s the first thing I encourage someone to listen to if they want to know who I am as an artist,” Rice said in a statement. “My career was a roller coaster trip, but it all led to this moment and these songs.”

Rice is currently touring Europe, but will return to the United States to support Brantley Gilbert for certain dates on the Fire’t Up tour. A second installment of the album is expected later in 2020.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQYTmsK4y1A (/ integrated)

List of songs from Chase Rice – The Album Part I: