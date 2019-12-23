New stripping machine will cost the city of Casper $ 374,000

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The purchase of a new pickling machine on a truck will cost the city of Casper $ 373,673.

The city has only received one offer of EZ-Liner, based in Iowa. The machine will be used to paint lines on the city streets.

The old stripper had been used for 21 years, covering 27,317 miles, depending on the city. With the increase in vehicle maintenance costs, staff have recommended the new purchase.

City Council approved the purchase at its meeting on Tuesday, December 17.

"The scratching machine is used from late spring to early fall each year to paint all the streets and curbs of the city," said a note in the council's working file. "It is a massive enterprise, with 1,477,138 feet of paint lines applied each year."

The financing for the purchase comes from the optional tax funds of a cent n ° 13.