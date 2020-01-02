New Space Force Hub called Space Operations Command or & # 39; SPOC & # 39;

Loading...

The 14th Air Force at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California was renamed. It will now live long and thrive as a Space Operations Command (SPOC), as announced recently.

The change was in line with the transition from the Air Force Space Command to the U.S. Space Force on December 20, when President Donald Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which launched the Space Force as the sixth branch of the United States Military.

"Every day, around the planet, people rely on us to make a difference – to give the warriors who protect our country, our allies and our partners a space-ready head start. We won't let them down." Maj. Gen. John E. Shaw, commander of the newly appointed SPOC, said in the press release.

Shaw is also the Combined Force Space Component Commander of the U.S. Space Command.

SPOC will assume most of the mission previously carried out by the 14th Air Force, including operational command and control.

Other responsibilities on behalf of the Space Force are "space reconnaissance, electronic space warfare, satellite communication, missile warning, detection of nuclear detonations, environmental monitoring, surveillance and reconnaissance of military intelligence agencies (ISR), navigation warfare and location, navigation and timing" (USSF), Space Command ( USSPACECOM) and other combatant commands, it says in the publication.

Around 16,000 active and civilian personnel, who used to form units of the Air Force Space Command, are now assigned to the space force.

During the NDAA signing ceremony, Trump named General Jay Raymond the first chief of space operations. Raymond, who also heads the U.S. Space Command, will report to the Air Force Secretary and serve as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Over the next 18 months, Air Force officials will identify more personnel to transfer branches and become part of the U.S. Space Force.

The service will contact uniformed aviators within 60 days "to let them know if their special code is for the Space Force, for the Air Force or for the Air Force," according to a Space Force fact sheet.

Before signing with the NDAA, Raymond told reporters that plans to redesign Air Force units with a space mission and realign bases for the space mission were in preparation.

This includes various facilities in Colorado, including Buckley Air Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, Peterson Air Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base, as well as the Army Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, Vandenberg and Patrick Air Force Base in Florida ,

For example, "Patrick Air Force Base" could be renamed "Patrick Space Base", or something in that sense, the general said during a briefing at the Pentagon.

While the U.S. Space Force will be headquartered at the Pentagon, some of these bases will be considered to accommodate the latest Department of Defense unit command, the US Space Command, which is responsible for planning and conducting space military operations.

Much of SPACECOM's work is currently underway at Peterson, where the Air Force Space Command, which has since disbanded, was originally based.

