New South Bend Diversity Officer responds to underrepresentation in business

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The newest member of Mayor James Mueller’s staff in South Bend spoke to ABC 57 News on Friday.

Pastor Michael Patton joined the city on Tuesday as the second Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

The title was created by former Mayor Pete Buttigieg during his tenure.

Patton is still preaching at the Kingdom Life Christian Cathedral in South Bend and is president of the local chapter of the NAACP.

A blatant reference to this role is a report that says that last year, South Bend placed only 12 percent of its city contracts with companies owned by minorities or women.

He said, however, that he still believes South Bend is in contact with these populations.

“Because it is so important to meet with people at the executive level, it is so important to meet with people at the base level,” said Patton. “

And take what people have shared with me and our city and (we) implement these solutions that make things better for everyone. ”

Patton said his short-term goal is to expand city contracts to 15 percent of minority or female-owned companies by 2020.