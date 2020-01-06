New Soundbar pairs from Samsung with QLED TV speakers for greater sound

Loading...

Samsung is all about TVs on CES, and there are many exciting new models this year in all kinds of iterations, including the wild new Sero model. But when it comes to sound bars, Samsung plays things pretty close to the vest for CES 2020.

For now, the only model that Samsung emphasizes is the new Q800T soundbar, but the latest sound machine from the TV masters is distinctive enough to stand on its own.

Like all Samsung soundbars, the Q800T is intended to be paired with a Samsung TV – the brand likes to keep it in the family. But this system takes that idea to a whole new level, combined with Samsung’s QLED TVs to share the soundstage in a new feature that Samsung calls Samsung Samsung Symphony.

The use of Symphony with selected upper-tier models from Samsung combines the sound from the bar with the top speakers of the TV. In theory, this should provide an even more realistic and current sound image when combined with the other built-in speakers of the beam.

Speaking of which, the new Q800T from Samsung contains 8 different speakers, including dual upfiring drivers for a 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos configuration. This means that although you do not get the full immersion of a system with special satellite speakers to bring audio to life from all around you, you still need an impressive hemispheric sound from the front of the room.

In addition, the Q800T incorporates Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology to create a more accurate soundstage. And of course, a side-by-side wireless subwoofer adds the low-frequency audio, so that movies and prestigious TV content get the impression you expect from a cinematic audio installation.

Apart from convincing you to grab one of these bars together with your new QLED TV, the goal here seems to be to cram as much sound quality and soundstage as possible into a very small bar.

And to be honest, as long as the speakers in your TV are properly aligned with the bar (and not too small), it makes sense to use the speakers that would otherwise simply be out of service.

We will be viewing the Q800T from the CES 2020 showroom and will update this message as soon as we know more, so come back to us regularly at Digital Trends as CES 2020 begins to rise.

