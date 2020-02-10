New Sony Xperia 5 Plus release date, price, specifications and latest rumors

Sony launched the Xperia line for the first time in 2012 and they have become strong ever since. Together with various other major mobile companies, Sony will unveil its new flagship Xperia at the Mobile World Conference and rumors are flaring up with the technical community.

Here is a summary of the latest news and rumors for the next Sony Xperia phone, which has many rumors, but for clarity we call the Xperia 5 Plus.

When was the Sony Xperia 5 Plus released?

Most rumors indicate that the Sony Experia 5 Plus is being revealed February 24, 2020, which fits nicely with the Mobile World Conference in Barcelona. However, Sony usually takes the time after announcements to actually release their products, so we may not see the Experia 5 Plus on sale until May or June.

How much does the Sony Xperia 5 Plus cost?

Not much is known about the price, which is likely to be announced at the Mobile World Conference. The Sony Xperia 5 was launched for £ 699, which was relatively cheap for an Xperia phone – we expect the price to rise slightly for the higher specifications of the 5 Plus, to around $ 949 or £ 730.

What can we expect from the Sony Xperia 5 Plus?

There is an enormous amount of secrecy surrounding the new product at all major technical launches, but with less than a month until the release, various facts have invaded public knowledge. This is what we have heard so far:

storage area

The consensus seems to be that the Xperia 5 Plus will have 128 GB of storage, although it has a MicroSD slot for up to 1 TB of expandable memory.

Camera

The latest rumors point to four (!) Rear cameras, including a 12 MP camera, a 64 MP camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP Time of Flight camera for better portraits. Even if this is not true, we expect the 5 Plus to have at least the now standard triple camera setup on the back, as the previous Xperia 5 did.

The front camera is probably 8 MP with High Dynamic Range (HDR).

processor

Rumors indicate that Sony uses the Snapdragon 865, the leading processor of Qualcomm.

5G possibility

2020 is the year in which 5G reaches the mainstream, and everything suggests that the Sony Xperia 5 Plus also becomes a member of the 5G party.

Screen size

Rumors suggest a large 6.6-inch screen, which is great when you consider how good Xperia phones are for playing movies and games. It will probably be another high resolution OLED screen in the 21: 9 aspect ratio.

connectivity

The Sony Xperia 5 Plus can be charged quickly, but it is currently unclear whether the device supports wireless charging.