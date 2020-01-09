New soldier declared dead after training exercise

Loading...

A 19-year-old Minnesota Army National Guard soldier died Wednesday during basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Pvt. According to WLTX-19, Connor J. McGurran did not respond on waking up in the field on Wednesday. Instructor squad tried to take life-saving measures before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to an army press release.

Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Suarez, recruiting and retention commander of the Minnesota National Guard, described McGurran’s death as a “tragic loss” for the guard.

“I express my deepest sympathy and prayers to the family and loved ones of Pvt. Connor McGurran,” said Suarez. “He was a soldier with a promising future in our organization. We will give every comfort to his family and the recruitment and storage battalion, devastated by his untimely death.”

McGurran joined the guard in September 2019 after receiving his GED in the fall. He started his basic training at Fort Jackson in October and was well on his way to becoming a Bradley combat vehicle systems supervisor.