New self-defense clinic in Casper Rec Center

(Shutterstock)

CASPER, Wyo – A new self-defense clinic will be available later this month in the Casper Recreation Center.

According to a release, the clinic is open to people aged 16 and over and will take place on Saturday, February 22.

The clinic is described as learning “awareness and understanding of how to prevent you from ending up in compromising situations that could arise with other people,” the release said.

The clinic focuses on avoiding situations and learning to defend if the situation justifies it.

Instructor Jessica McQuistion has more than 20 years of experience, according to the release, and has been teaching martial arts for seven years.

The lesson on February 22 is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and costs $ 40. No special skills or equipment are required and participants are asked to wear “comfortable clothing.” There is a one-hour lunch break, but no lunch is provided.

Pre-registration is required, which can be done by telephone at 307-235-8383, online at www.activecasper.com, or personally at 1801 E. 4th St.