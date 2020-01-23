NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Florida – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper admitted on Wednesday that a fatal shootout at this Florida military base raised concerns about international students, but said new security measures should create “a much higher level of trust”.

On December 6, Saudi pilot training at NAS Pensacola opened fire as part of an international program and killed three US soldiers. The shootout caused the Pentagon to screen all Saudi military students in the United States, and resulted in the deportation of 21 people for various crimes, including access to child pornography and anti-US support. Feeling.

In the weeks following the attack on Pensacola, the Pentagon took additional security measures, including banning international students from accessing firearms and continuing surveillance while in the United States. International students are still excluded from flight training.

During his visit to Pensacola, Esper met first responders who ran into the building and returned the fire and killed the shooter. “Thank you for all your courage,” he said, handing a coin to each Secretary of Defense.

He later told reporters that additional security measures, including adding raids, restricting access to international students, and further reviewing their social media posts, should give military families a “much higher level of confidence” in their bases ,

In Pensacola, base commander Navy Captain Tim Kinsella has held 25 town halls with concerned residents. While he said most support international students, “there is a natural fear. What are we doing to make the base more secure?”

NAS Pensacola trains 60,000 international students annually. Kinsella said the additional security measures were “just the beginning” and any military service department would “dive a little more” to see what additional security requirements might be required.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was on the ground with Esper, praised the international alliance building training program, but said, “At the same time, we can’t bring people here who want to do things like that into our country. The fact I think it’s very important that they (the Pentagon leadership) take action. “

