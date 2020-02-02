New screening starts at more airports amid concerns about coronavirus

While the US is stepping up its response to the corona virus outbreak, the Department of Homeland Security is warning airline passengers that their flights may be diverted if in-flight officials discover that someone has been on board in China for the past 14 days. in a message released Sunday by the department because new travel restrictions are officially in force for flights starting after 5 p.m. EDT. Under the new rules, US citizens who have traveled in China in the last 14 days will be redirected to one of the eight designated airports where they will undergo improved health screening procedures. The eight are New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport; Chicago O’Hare International Airport; San Francisco International Airport; Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu; Los Angeles International Airport; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; and Washington-Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport and Detroit Metropolitan Airport will be added to the list from Monday. Citizens who have been to Hubei Province within 14 days of their return have compulsory quarantine for up to 14 days. The outbreak originated in that province. citizens who have been to other parts of China for the past 14 days will undergo a “proactive access health survey” and up to 14 days “self-quarantine”. Meanwhile, most non-US citizens who have traveled to China in the last 14 years have been denied entry to the United States for days, except for immediate relatives of US citizens, permanent residents, and flight crew. “Although the overall risk to the American public remains low, all flights with passengers who have recently been to China are the most important and cautious step that we can take today to reduce the pressure on public health officials screening incoming travelers, “said Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of the DHS. “Health and safety experts agree that these measures are needed to control the virus and protect the American people,” said Wolf. Asked in an interview broadcast on Fox on Sunday when the outbreak was over , President Donald Trump said that “we almost stopped it from China.” “We have helped China, but we cannot enter with thousands of people who may have this problem, the corona virus,” Trump said. “So we’ll see what happens, but we’ve closed it, yes.”

