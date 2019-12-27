New Russian weapon can travel 27 times the speed of sound

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) – A new intercontinental weapon capable of flying 27 times the speed of sound became operational on Friday, the Russian Defense Minister told President Vladimir Putin, boosting the country's nuclear strike capacity.

Putin described the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle as a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite. The new Russian weapon and a similar system developed by China have troubled the United States, which has been considering defense strategies.

The Avangard is launched atop an intercontinental ballistic missile, but unlike an ordinary missile warhead which follows a predictable path after separation, it can perform abrupt maneuvers in the atmosphere en route to the target, which makes interception much more difficult.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic gliding vehicle has entered service.

"I congratulate you on this historic event for the military and the whole nation," said Shoigu later in a conference call with key military leaders.

The head of the Strategic Missile Forces, General Sergei Karakayev, said on the call that the Avangard had been put into service with a unit in the Orenburg region in the south of 39; Ural.

Putin unveiled the Avangard among other potential weapon systems in his State of the Nation address in March 2018, noting that his ability to perform rapid maneuvers on his way to a target will make missile defense unnecessary.

"It is moving towards a target like a meteorite, like a ball of fire," he said at the time.

The Russian leader noted that Avangard is designed using new composite materials to withstand temperatures up to 2000 degrees Celsius (3632 degrees Fahrenheit) resulting from flight into the atmosphere at hypersonic speeds.

The military has said the Avangard is able to fly 27 times faster than the speed of sound. He carries a nuclear weapon of 2 megatons maximum.

Putin said Russia needs to develop Avangard and other potential weapon systems because of US efforts to develop a missile defense system which it says could erode nuclear deterrence from Russia. Moscow mocked American claims that its missile shield was not intended to counter Russia's huge missile arsenals.

Earlier this week, Putin stressed that Russia is the only country with hypersonic weapons. He noted that, for the first time, Russia is leading the world in the development of a whole new class of weapons, unlike the past when it caught up with the United States.

In December 2018, the Avangard was launched from the Dombarovskiy missile base in the southern Urals and successfully hit a training target on the Kura range in Kamchatka , 6000 kilometers (3700 miles).

Russian media has reported that the Avangard would first be mounted on Soviet-built RS-18B intercontinental ballistic missiles, named SS-19 by NATO. It should be installed on the future heavy intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat after its commissioning.

The Department of Defense said last month that it had presented the Avangard to a team of U.S. inspectors as part of the transparency measures under the New Start nuclear weapons treaty with United States.

The Russian army had previously ordered another hypersonic weapon with a smaller range.

The Kinzhal (Dagger), which is transported by MiG-31 fighter jets, entered service with the Russian Air Force last year. Putin said the missile flies 10 times faster than the speed of sound, has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) and can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead. The military said it was able to hit both land targets and navy ships.

China has tested its own hypersonic slip vehicle, which is said to be able to travel at least five times the speed of sound. He showed the weapon called Dong Feng 17, or DF-17, during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese state.

U.S. officials have spoken of putting a layer of sensors in space to more quickly detect enemy missiles, especially hypersonic weapons. The administration also plans to study the idea of ​​basing interceptors in space, so that the United States can strike incoming enemy missiles during the first few minutes of flight while the engines booster are always on.

The Pentagon has also been working on developing hypersonic weapons in recent years, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in August that he thought "it was probably a matter of a few years "before the United States had one. He called it a priority as the military works to develop new long-range shooting capabilities.