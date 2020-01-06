New research suggests that Venus still has active volcanoes

Loading...

While exploring the solar system, we have found evidence of volcanic activity on numerous planets and moons. However, the earth remains the only place in the solar system that we know for sure is geologically active. Scientists have wondered if Venus might also be active, but it is hard to know with its smooth, acidic atmosphere. A new simulation from Venus suggests that the planet indeed has active volcanoes hiding under all those clouds.

Venus is generally considered the “sister planet” of the earth, but that association is only based on its size and density. Both planets are located in the potentially habitable zone of the sun, but the surfaces can no longer differ. While the earth has a pleasant oxygen / nitrogen atmosphere and liquid water, Venus has an ultra-dense carbon dioxide atmosphere with clouds of sulfuric acid. The few space probes that landed on Venus only worked for a short time before they succumbed to the extreme conditions.

Most of what we know about Venus comes from NASA’s Magellan spacecraft, which used radar to map the surface. A decade later, in the 2000s, ESA continued to work with Venus Express. That mission measured infrared light from the night side of the planet to determine the composition. The new study by the USRA’s Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI) has no new data, but draws new conclusions based on what we already know from those missions.

Scientists know from the Venus reconnaissance missions that the planet has functions such as volcanoes and lava flows. However, the radar and infrared data do not tell us whether they are active. The LPI team created a simulation of Venus’ atmosphere that focused on how lava flows would change over time, and how that would change the interpretation of Magellan and Venus Express data.

The team discovered that lava flows on Mars would change quickly after cooling. Olivine, an ordinary basalt stone, would not be exposed to the atmosphere for long. Within a few weeks, magnetite and hematite deposits would completely cover the olivine. The change in mineralogy would be complete within a few years, but that is not what Venus Express saw on the surface. This suggests that there are active volcanoes on Venus that create new lava flows that are free of magnetite and hematite.

This study gives other scientists something to look for, but it does not indicate where we can look for active volcanoes. The next missions that can spot active geology on Venus are the Indian Shukrayaan-1 orbiter and the Russian Venera-D spacecraft. They will be launched in 2023 and 2026 respectively.

