New research studies such as CT scans better diagnosis COVID-19 | Regional | Pique newsmagazine

According radiologists Vancouver, the helm of international studies that say that it is approaching the end of the 19-COVID use of CT scans.

As part of the project, thousands of CT scans of the COVID19 patients in the world – between Canada, the Middle East, Italy and South Korea – are collected, analyzed and assessed labeled by radiologists, fellows, residents and medical students at the University of British Columbia (UBC) .

A study by radiologists is spearheaded by the Vancouver General Hospital (VGH), with UBC Health Research Institute in Vancouver Cost and research and biotech company SapienML lab.

Information, based on surveys and to form an open source of artificial intelligence (A) model is able to predict the severity of complications and COVID a 19-CT scan.

“We are in the lungs of patients COVID 19 are white and hazy, as is white and blizzard” says Dr. Savvas Nicolaou, director of emergency and trauma from VGH radiology, and seek advice from Dr. William Parker, radiology man living at VGH and UBC.

“Currently, we inserted clinical disease severity and its impact patient in different countries. He helped us, we’re confident that this tool,” said Nicolaou.

Nicolaou said health-care workers who are non-emergency patients seen in a typical symptoms, such as chest pain of acute and severe abdominal pain and swelling. He said that in reviewing the patients’ CT scans for those conditions, the “darkness of any tell-tale” a 19-COVID seen in the lungs.

It can also be integrated into the clinical data and the model M will help supplement existing tools to help improve patient care. For example, the help of physicians, and to determine whether it be of men, whether it be at home, it can be a copy of, or treated of, specially interdum vel ut of hospitalization and / or ventilation.

There is also a standard help people who can develop permanent damage or pulmonary fibrosis.

“Pattern to assist in detecting the difference between union and a different culture and to group common rudiments of the world,” said Dr. Gale O VGH academic emergency physician and director of the UBC cloudy Innovation Center. “(That is) help our understanding of early and late in the patters grade disease. “

With developed a new model M will be piloted for VGH with an aim to improve the accuracy of energy into the routine diagnostic procedures, diagnostic COVID-19.

“All it takes is doing the B.C. to protect our families, our elders and our communities within the health-care workers, “said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“I’m the heart of physicians and researchers who are in British Columbia leads the global fight against COVID-19.”

The cost of the project is provided by the UBC Community Health and Wellbeing cloud Innovation Center, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as well as AWS Infection Development initiative.

This article first appeared here.

. (TagsToTranslate) COVID-19 (T), the sea and the sky (T) State (T) news