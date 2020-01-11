New report details Apple’s iPhone disassembly robot and its efforts to stop Earth’s mining

Loading...

Apple launched its iPhone Daisy disassembly robot in 2018 as a way to efficiently recover precious materials stored in iPhones. The company is also working to keep its promise to stop mining the land and make all products from recycled materials. In a new interview with Reuters, Apple’s vice president of environment, policies and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, took stock of the company’s work in these areas.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Currently, Daisy is focused on disassembling the iPhone, and it was a conscious choice, according to Jackson. Due to the popularity and unit sales of the iPhone, Daisy can make the biggest difference by removing materials rather than other Apple products, Jackson said.

Here’s how Daisy works:

Daisy, less than 20 meters long, uses a four-step process to remove the battery from an iPhone with an air blast of -80 degrees Celsius (-176 Fahrenheit), then take out the screws and modules, including the haptic monitor that makes the phone vibrate.

The components are then sent to recyclers for the extraction and refining of minerals. Daisy can rip 200 iPhones an hour. In 2017, Austin’s robot processed 1 million iPhones, Apple said.

The Reuters report adds that Apple plans to share Daisy technology with other companies and industries, including electric automakers. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but it’s an interesting proposition that could help underscore Apple’s focus on sustainability and recyclability.

In addition to Daisy, Apple is in the midst of its efforts to stop mining the earth and build all new products from recycled materials. It’s a goal that has many challenges, and Apple admitted that it wasn’t entirely sure how it would achieve it.

Jackson told Reuters that Apple does not compete with companies that operate:

“We don’t necessarily compete with the exploiters,” said Jackson of Apple, who headed the US Environmental Protection Agency under President Barack Obama. “There is nothing to fear from minors in this development.”

Mining leaders added that not everyone would be able to follow Apple’s lead, and some skeptics pointed out that it might not even be possible for Apple. “There is this ego that believes it can recover all of its minerals, and that is not possible,” said Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lor8pt_Rnk (/ integrated)