New rendering shows what Apple's new budget phone could look like, as it is called

A serious treat has a vision of … iPhone 9 in 2020? iPhone SE 2? Let’s just call it Apple’s latest attempt to buy a budget phone.

The Twitter user @OnLeaks shared the renderings of the “iPhone SE 2” on Tuesday. The render shows functions that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had already predicted in October: a 4.7-inch LCD display with bezels, a Touch ID start button and a rear-view camera with a lens. It looks something like the iPhone 8, but without a headphone jack and with an A13 Bionic chip.

OnLeaks also assumes that this model will be slightly thicker in 2020 than the 2017 model – 7.8 mm compared to the 7.3 mm of the iPhone 8.

We’ll have to wait to find out what materials this rumored iPhone is made of. OnLeaks informed MacRumors that the rendering of the material was based on its predictions.

When the time comes, the iPhone can go for cheaper materials than those used for the polished metal frame and frosted glass of the iPhone 11 Pro. The materials may be more similar to those of the iPhone 8. A significant difference between the iPhone 8 and this new iPhone, according to OnLeaks, could be the back made of frosted glass.

If Kuo did it right, we’ll find out what material this iPhone is made of. He predicts the phone will hit the market earlier this year for around $ 399. It is available in 64 GB and 128 GB models.