New release date, price, specifications and latest rumors from Huawei Mate Xs

After flip phones, touch screens and multiple cameras, the next big trend in the mobile phone industry is clearly foldable technology. Huawei was one of the first to participate in the flexible bandwagon when it released the Mate X last year – albeit only in China – with Europe finally set to receive a Huawei foldable this year.

Here is a summary of the latest news and rumors about the Huawei Mate Xs, announced as the successor to Mate X last year.

When was the Huawei Mate Xs released?

The Huawei Mate Xs is confirmed to launch March 2020, and it is likely to be announced at the Mobile World Conference in late February or the same event that the Huawei P40 line unveils in March.

Given that the original Huawei Mate X has not even had a western release yet, this launch date in March may only be for China – although the company is probably still eager to release the device in Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

How much does the Huawei Mate Xs cost?

Little is known about the costs of the Huawei Mate Xs – especially since we have never received a European price for the original – but it will not be cheap. The Chinese price of the first Mate X turned into a mouth water £ 1950, but after recent reports that the screen is now easier to produce, there is hope that the Mate Xs will be slightly cheaper.

What can we expect from the Huawei Mate Xs?

Foldable technology is still relatively new, so there is little speculation based on it if companies continue to experiment with the flexible electronics. However, by using both the rumor and the first foldable Mate X from Huawei, it is possible to make a number of well-considered guesses.

storage area

The Huawei Mate X launched with 512 GB of storage, which we are expected to repeat on the XS, given that the amount of memory is already top class for mobile phones. The Xs are also likely to transfer support for expandable memory, using Huawei’s Nano memory that can go up to 256 GB.

Camera

A recent Huawei patent for a folding phone included four cameras on the back and two on the inside, which may sound excessive, but are now perfectly in line with premium mobile devices. This would be an upgrade of the four cameras of the Mate X in total.

There is still no word about the specifications of the camera, but we expect similar to the original Mate X – which had a 40 MP wide-angle camera, a 16 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and a Time-of-flight camera.

processor

The Huawei Mate Xs would use the Kirin 990, an upgrade from the original Kirin 980.

5G possibility

Since the original Mate X had 5G, the Mate Xs will almost certainly support 5G, especially since the Kirin 990 processor has a built-in 5G modem.

Screen size

The screen size would remain the same as the original Mate X – so 8 inches – although with smaller edges on the outside. It is also claimed that the screen is harder than its predecessor, allowing the screen to withstand more damage.

connectivity

Recent rumors indicate that the Huawei Mate Xs 65 W receives fast charging support, as does the charger that only weighs 92 grams.