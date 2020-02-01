New release date, price, specifications and latest rumors from Google Pixel 5

Google has slowly made its way to the smartphone market dominated by the other American technology giant Apple, and the Google Pixel series is becoming increasingly popular. The Google Pixel 4 was only released a few months ago, but the conversation is already starting in the direction of the next item in the smartphone range of the internet, which we will call the Pixel 5 for some reason …

Here is a summary of the latest news and rumors about the Google Pixel 5.

When is the Google Pixel 5 released?

Our best bet is the Pixel 5 will be released in October 2020.

Although we are a while off of an official announcement, it is expected to be largely that the next Pixel will be revealed during a fall event in 2020.

With the exception of the budget 3a option, all launches of the Google Pixel phone were in October, with dispatch shortly thereafter. We therefore expect that Google will follow a similar pattern this year with the unveiling of the Pixel 5 at the beginning of October 2020.

How much does the Google Pixel 5 cost?

Price information is never announced for devices until they are much closer to the sale, but if the Pixel 4 is something to do, the Pixel 5 is will probably start from around $ 799 and around £ 669.

However, the Google Pixel 4 XL was considerably more expensive, so we could see the Google Pixel 5 XL selling for around £ 829.

What can we expect from Google Pixel 5?

As with all major technical launches, there is a huge amount of secrecy surrounding the new product – and so far we only have a few rumors and earlier models to think about when speculating on the Google Pixel 5.

storage area

The last few Google Pixel models, including the Pixel 4, offered a choice between 64 GB and 128 GB of storage. The Google Pixel needs a storage expansion – 64GB phones are becoming rarer because most companies now offer 256GB and higher – but because Google is pushing their cloud service, a repeat of the previous storage options is quite possible.

Camera

The Google Pixel 3 was highly praised for its camera software and the Pixel 4 finally added a second telephoto lens. However, three-lens cameras nowadays become standard in high-end smartphones, so there is a good chance that Google will add an ultra-wide camera to the Pixel 5 that is currently missing.

processor

All Google Pixel phones have used Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and the Pixel 5 is expected to rock the top-end Snapdragon 865.

5G possibility

5G is big news all over the world when countries start rolling out the infrastructure for a super fast mobile network that makes a much more complex and connected internet of things possible.

Google has yet to become a member of the 5G party, but rumors indicate that the Google Pixel 4a has 5G support when it is launched this spring. If this is the case, it is very likely that the Pixel 5 supports the data network, especially since the rumor processor drives other flagship 5G handsets.

Screen size

Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 4 had a 5.7-inch screen, while the Pixel 4 XL had a 6.3-inch screen. As the market standard evolves towards devices for all screens, a redesign is likely to remove the forehead at the top and probably implement a perforation camera and larger screen size.

Battery

By far one of the biggest criticisms of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL was the rapidly draining battery of 2800 mAh and 3700 mAh, respectively. That is why we expect Google to push the battery closer to 4,000 mAh or adjust the Soli radar to use less power.

connectivity

As with the last few Pixel models, we fully expect the Pixel 4 to support wireless charging.