New release date, price, specifications and latest rumors about the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi may be a relatively newcomer to the mobile phone market, but they are certainly not slow. Currently, Xiaomi devices are also slowly becoming more popular in the West. With their latest release, we take a look at the news and rumors for the Xiaomi Mi 10 and 10 Pro.

When was the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro released?

A launch event had long been expected at the beginning of February, with the most recent leak on February 13 pointing to an online-only event. Shipment is then expected the following days, whereby according to rumors the Xiaomi Mi base will be on sale from February 14.

However, it is currently unclear whether this will be just an early China release, as Xiaomi has done in the past – we Europeans may have to wait for the Mobile World Congress on February 23.

How much do the Xiaomi Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro cost?

Convert leaks from the Chinese price to round £ 330 for the Mi 10 and £ 410 for the Mi 10 Pro, although the price is expected to be adjusted slightly for the European market.

Latest Xiaomi deals

Can’t wait for the Xiaomi Mi 10? We have completed some of the best Xiaomi deals for February …

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G – Mi Store

The Mi Store has the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G 128 GB in blue with an incredible £ 300 discount on £ 399.

Xiaomi Mi 9 – Vodafone

Vodafone has the Xiaomi Mi 9 128 GB in Piano Black for £ 29 in advance, £ 32 monthly. It comes with 5 GB of data and unlimited minutes and text messages with a 24-month contract.

What can we expect from the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro?

There are still a few unknowns when it comes to the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, but rumors and leaks have given us a reasonable picture of what we can expect. This is what we have completed so far:

storage area

Xiaomi usually offers different storage levels and the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro seem to be no different. Most rumors suggest that both editions offer a choice between 128 GB and 256 GB, while the Mi 10 Pro also offers a hefty 512 GB option.

Camera

If the leaks are true, then the Mi 10 Pro will carry an insane 108 MP main camera, as well as 48, 12 and 8 MP cameras – just like the Mi Note 10. The Mi 10, on the other hand, will use a 64 MP main camera, with 20 , 12 and 8 MP cameras.

Less is known about the front cameras, but rumors suggest that there will be two punch-hole cameras, one with 8 MP and the other with 32 MP or 20 MP.

processor

This is a feature that Xiaomi has confirmed itself – both devices will be one of the first phones to use Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865.

5G possibility

Like most phones introduced this year, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 are expected to support Pro 5G.

Screen size

Rumors are a bit inconsistent here, but the screen is likely to be 6.4 inches or 6.5 inches.

connectivity

Both devices are thought to support fast charging, wireless charging and vice versa.