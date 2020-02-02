New release date for OnePlus 8 | price, specifications and latest rumors

The smartphone wars are getting hot with a Samsung 11 / S20 and iPhone 12 coming soon, and the relatively new Chinese manufacturer Oneplus shows no signs of decline. After two new handsets were released simultaneously in 2019, the company only wants to expand further in 2020 with three rumors about new models.

Here is a summary of the latest news and rumors about the OnePlus 8, expected to be the next launch from the smartphone manufacturer.

When was the OnePlus 8 released?

Our best bet is the OnePlus 8 will be released in May 2020.

Although no official announcement has been made by OnePlus, the company usually unveils the next-generation OnePlus phone in late spring or early summer, with the last two non-T devices announced mid-May 2018 and 2019.

Therefore, expect the OnePlus 8 to be announced in May 2020 with shipping shortly thereafter.

How much does the OnePlus 8 cost?

Price information is never announced for devices until they are much closer to the sale, but if the OnePlus 7 is something to arrive, the OnePlus 8 is will probably start from around $ 599 and around £ 549.

However, a OnePlus 8 Lite is also expected to be announced, a budget version that goes up to £ 500. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is likely to sell £ 699, like the current OnePlus 7T Pro.

What can we expect from the OnePlus 8?

As with all major technical launches, there is an enormous amount of secrecy surrounding the new product – but based on rumors, leaks and previous models we have a number of deliberate guesses about the OnePlus 8 …

There are three rumors about the variants of the OnePlus 8, all of which have slightly different specifications:

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Lite

storage area

The OnePlus 7 series all offered a choice between 128 GB and 256 GB storage. The OnePlus 8 is expected to repeat these storage options for all models, but since their competitors are on their way to 512 GB, it is not impossible that OnePlus adds this option to the Pro.

Camera

Rumors are not consistent here, but an upgrade of the 48P camera of the OnePlus 7 is expected. The Oneplus 8 and 8 Pro would follow the trend of three rear-view cameras, with a 60 or 64MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto lens camera. There are also some rumors that the Pro will have a fourth Time of Flight depth sensor camera, although this is currently being disputed.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is supposed to have a 48MP main camera, like the OnePlus 7, but will have the same 16MP and 12MP extra cameras from the other 8 models.

Regarding front cameras, the Pro is thought to have two front cameras – including one with a face unlock depth sensor – as well as a 32MP main camera that also appears on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Lite would have a 16MP camera in the front.

processor

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are thought to have the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the OnePlus 8 Lite is thought to use the slower MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor to lower the price.

5G possibility

5G is big news all over the world when countries start rolling out the infrastructure for a super fast mobile network that makes a much more complex and connected internet of things possible. Since the OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the very first 5G telephones in the UK, it is inevitable that the OnePlus 8 will somehow support 5G.

Although both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to support 5G via the powerful Snapdragon processor, the OnePlus 8 Lite is also expected to support 5G via an integrated modem.

Screen size

Rumor has it that the OnePlus 8 Pro is about 6.7 inches comparable to the 7 Pro, while the Oneplus 8 and 8 Lite are likely to have a small increase from the OnePlus 7 to 6.44 inches.

connectivity

The OnePlus 8 Pro is considered the first phone in the company to support wireless charging after OnePlus was noticed by the Wireless Power Consortium standards agency.