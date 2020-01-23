Every musician who worked regularly with John Coltrane in the 1960s has achieved a certain type of immortality. But drummer Rashied Ali deserved a special distinction thanks to a duo recording date in February 1967 with the legendary corist, five months before Coltrane’s death. Released seven years later under the name Interstellar Space, the music for this session essentially launched a complete sub-genre of fervent and spiritually harmonized free jazz played by a saxophonist and a drummer.

However, as a new series of re-releases and archive releases shows, Interstellar Space is only part of the story of Rashied Ali. Among the first two titles to be released physically and digitally as part of a revival of Survival – the label that the late drummer turned on and off from the early 70s until his death in 2009 – one is a song companion of this magical version of Coltrane. Recorded after Interstellar Space but released before it, in 1973, Duo Exchange presents duets between Ali and the tenor saxist Frank Lowe, a less known player but a powerful force on his instrument.

There is a sharpness and a severity in the interstellar space, but Duo Exchange seems more loose and more conversational. In “Part I”, derived from a compact theme, Lowe juggles with catchy melodic phrases and harsh, piercing roars, frequently getting out of the way for Ali to tumble gracefully through his kit. Although the drummer above all avoids strict timing, his precision snare work and throbbing cymbal momentum remind us of bebop masters like Max Roach and Roy Haynes. A rough but lively tone adds to the appeal of the performance.

Part II, which spans about 15 minutes, is just as strong. Like its predecessor, it is a celebration of spontaneous musical flow in the absence of a traditional jazz rhythm section with piano and bass – a dialogue between two players anchored in a common tradition but not bound by its conventions. (These two titles are only a fraction of what Ali and Lowe recorded together at the studio of their musician colleague Marzette Watts: a set of two limited edition LPs, Duo Exchange: Complete Sessions, presents a multitude of fascinating releases where musicians can be heard chatting, rehearsing songs from the final album and adding the flute, bells and voice to their sound palette.)

For Ali, the duo format has become a way of life, a setting he would often return to with various saxophonists – “I nicknamed myself” The Duet Drummer “,” he said in 2003 chronicling his long story with format. In the studio chats heard before the second part of Duo Exchange, you can hear him bringing Lowe on his wavelength, welcoming the saxophonist in a shared state of mind where the two players could start more or less from zero and just see where they ended up.

“We’re going to stretch,” said the drummer. “Play your saxophone on this one, man. Don’t worry about the time limit and the shit; just play your saxophone on this tune, because it’s going to be, like, a kind of soft, relaxed rhythm; it’s not going to be too frantic and shit. Just play your saxophone, then I’ll play, and that’s it. “