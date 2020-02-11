New PS4 title, Mosaic, will be released tomorrow; Will address the horrors of modern society

Jon Cato Lorentzen from Krillbite Studio has visited the PlayStation blog to find the upcoming title – Mosaic!

Krillbite Studio is known for their earlier title Among the Sleep, in which they explored the horrors of childhood. With its latest games, Mosaic tackles another horror that revolves around modern society. If you have 9 to 5 jobs, this new game will tackle the problems of work, sleep and the repetition cycle.

Check out a little description of the upcoming game Mosaic below:

In Mosaic we are dealing with a completely different kind of horror – the everyday horror of our modern society and our modern lifestyle. In this game you control a protagonist who works in front of a computer in a giant company called The Mosaic Corporation. Every day is the same problem – getting up, going to work, working, going home, sleeping, repeating. The tasks you do feel meaningless. The city is cold. People are dismissive. Your in-game phone keeps bothering you with management messages.

To cope with this, our protagonist seeks escape and consolation in the moments of warmth and humanity, which he discovers in everyday life and trigger the surreal and comforting daydream sequences. But nightmares lurk around every corner, and a beautiful dream can soon become another grim and desperate nightmare.

The game is very artistic and has a deep underlining meaning. So if you’re dealing with a message, Mosaic is for you. This game will also be for those who like shorter titles as developers notice that the game is only 2-3 hours long.

Mosaic will be released for PS4 tomorrow, February 11th. Are you interested in recording the new game? Do you find it interesting? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog