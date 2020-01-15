Lev Parnas, an accused friend of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has given a new cache of documents to investigators for the dismissal of the House, including a handwritten note from the Ritz-Carlton in Vienna, Austria, that appears to document the plot to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Parnas, a naturalized American citizen born in the former Soviet Union, ran a business called Fraud Guarantee and “assisted Mr. Giuliani in his representation of President Trump,” according to a letter to Congress from former counsel for Trump, John Dowd. (Dowd briefly represented Parnas, who now has another lawyer.)

Parnas was arrested for campaign funding last October. He has since collaborated with prosecutors and recently received court permission to share evidence with Congress, some of which was made public Tuesday evening.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s Introductory Letter Says “Preliminary Review” of Parnas Documents “Further Corrobates Findings and Evidence Linked to the President’s Scheme” for Abusing His Official Powers for Purposes personal policies. According to the letter, “Mr. Parnas produced handwritten notes on stationery at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, Austria, which appear to be directly linked to the President’s plan to pressure Ukraine to announce investigations beneficial for his re-election campaign . “

It reads as follows: “bring Zalensky (sic) to Announcement (sic) that the Biden affair will be investigated.”

Volodymyr Zelensky is the president of Ukraine, whom Trump has personally urged to investigate Hunter Biden, who served on the board of directors of a struggling Ukrainian energy company, Burisma. Pressuring Ukraine to investigate the Bidens while detaining hundreds of millions of military aid from that country is at the heart of the abuse of power for which Trump has been charged.

The documents provided by Parnas separately reproduce a letter of May 10, 2019 from Giuliani to Zelensky, in which Giuliani asked to meet with the Ukrainian politician, then president-elect, “in my capacity as personal adviser to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent. “

As Schiff points out: “Mr. Giuliani’s letter makes it clear that his journey, which he publicly described at the time as an effort to “meddle in an investigation,” was undertaken with the knowledge and support of President Trump. “

In addition, the Parnas documents include a series of disturbing messages between Parnas and another American, Robert Hyde, concerning the Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, whose eviction of perceived disloyalty to Trump was the subject of removal hearings.

The Schiff letter describes in detail the threatening exchanges:

“In March 2019, Mr. Parnas communicated by text with Robert F. Hyde about the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. In response to articles, tweets, and videos accusing the ambassador of being disloyal to President Trump, Mr. Hyde wrote, “Wow. I can’t believe Trumo (sic) didn’t fire this bitch. I’ll go. “Mr. Hyde then sent a series of text messages suggesting that he had Ambassador Yovanovitch under physical surveillance in Kiev and that” They are ready to help if we / you want a price. “”

Schiff’s letter can be read in full here.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.