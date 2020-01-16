New Porsche 718 GTS 4.0 models get the six-cylinder engine they deserve

Porsche fans can rejoice as the company has officially unveiled the new 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0.

As the name suggests, the models are powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine that is “closely related” to that of the 718 Spyder and Cayman GT4. It replaces the outgoing 718 GTS models with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder flat engine with 361 hp.

While the new GTS and GT4 engines have a lot in common, the GTS 4.0 models will have a lower power of 394 hp (294 kW / 399 PS) and 309 lb-ft (418 Nm) of torque. This represents a difference of 20 hp (15 kW / 20 hp) and 1 lb-ft (1 Nm).

The engine is exclusively connected to a six-speed manual transmission and allows cars to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 96 km / h) in 4.3 seconds. With enough space, they will eventually overtake at 182 mph (293 km / h).

Since the cars were designed for amateurs, they come with an assortment of standard performance features. Highlights include a sport exhaust system and PASM sport suspension that lower the ride height by 0.8 inches (20 mm). The models also have the Sport Chrono and Porsche Torque Vectoring package with a mechanical limited-slip differential.

To cope with the increase in power, the GTS 4.0 has been fitted with more robust brakes. At the front, there are drilled cast iron discs that measure 13.8 inches (350 mm) and are gripped by six-piston calipers with a red finish. The rear brakes have also been enlarged to 13 inches (330 mm). Of course, if that’s not enough, customers can opt for composite ceramic brakes.

In terms of style, there is not much to report, because the models are practically identical to the standard GTS. However, the cars have a Sport Design front fascia, tinted lighting units and black accents. They also roll on 20-inch light-alloy wheels with a satin black finish and wrapped in high-performance summer tires.

Inside, drivers will find carbon fiber trim and black Alcantara upholstery on the seats, steering wheel, center console, gear lever and armrests. If that’s not special enough, Porsche will offer high-end Bose and Burmester audio systems as well as a GTS interior package.

Both models will arrive at German dealers in March and prices start at € 81,926 for the 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and € 83,949 for the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0. US prices will be announced closer to launch, but models will be available to order this summer.

