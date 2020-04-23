New Polestar 2 EV priced at $ 59900, still $ 3k more than Tesla Model 3 performance

Polestar announces (again) US prices for first clean electric car – Polestar 2.

Electricity starts at $ 59900, $ 3,000 less than originally estimated, but still $ 2,910 more than the performance of Tesla Model 3. In critical markets like California and New York, MSRP is below the limit promotion, which allows for discounts of about $ 2,000 in some states.

In conjunction with the federal electric vehicle tax credit, the total tax credit is $ 9,500. “MSRP is lower than we planned earlier and applies to all our booking owners,” said Gregor Hembro, head of Polestar USA. “Polestar 2 has the ability to buy online, lower prices, significant tax breaks and production to successfully enter the US market,” he added.

Read also: Polestar 2 launches production in China despite coronavirus

Polestar also announced option prices for the Polestar 2. The performance package will return $ 5,000 to the buyer, the Nappa leather interior will cost $ 4,000, and the 20-inch alloy wheels and metal paints will be priced at $ 1,200.

In 2021, the Polestar 2 has 408 bhp. and 660 lb-ft of torque from two 78 kW / h battery operated engines, which should provide 275 miles (443 km). EV is the first car in the world to have an Android-based infotainment system that offers voice commands via Google Assistant, Google Maps with EV charging and app downloads through the Google Play Store.

Delivery of Polestar 2 to US reservation owners will begin in the summer of 2020. Customers can purchase it online here or visit physical showrooms called Polestar Spaces. The first will open on the West Coast and New York in late summer 2020.

PHOTOGALLERY

more photos …