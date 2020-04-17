New Photos WONDER WOMAN 1984 Show Diana Prince Addressing Cheetah and Maxwell Lord – GeekTyrant

Speaking previously about Wiig in the role of Cheetah, director Patty Jenkins Said:

“We were huge fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but I also loved her great actress for a long time. So when we needed someone to go the all the way through. all over the spectrum being funny, sweet friend Diana, all the way to a completely different place, we knew Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went over our wildest dreams. “

Speaking about Maxwell Lord, the director explained that this is going to be a completely different type of foe, one that suits the story layout of the 1980s:

“Max Lord is a character for much of the time the film is in, he is the King of the Infomercials, and he is selling a dream to the public, and he will do anything to make it a success. But sometimes when you find what you need, the horror comes at a price. That is Maxwell Lord. “

The story begins with Diana Prince while working at the Natural History Museum in Washington, D.C., and she lives a quiet and lonely life from the events of the first film. But she only wants to help the people who need it.

Producer Charles Roven said earlier:

“Not only did she miss Steve Trevor [Chris Pine]. [But] she lost almost all the people who are important to her because they are not immortal, and her life is really lonely and messy. In fact, she is the any joy she can get is when she’s doing something for people, if she can help those in need. “

It will be fun to see how this story plays out and I am delighted to see Wonder Woman and Cheetah fighting! There is no doubt that the combat and action sequences in this film will be awesome! The film premieres in theaters on August 24.