New Photo From DUNE Features Chang Chen as Doctor Yueh – GeekTyrant

We have another photo to share with you today Denis VilleneuveTwo-part film adaptation of Frank Herbert‘S Sand dunes. This image gives us a glimpse Chang Chen (Tiger Crouching, Hidden Dragon, The Assassin) as Doctor Wellington Yueh.

Yueh is the trusted House Atreides doctor. He has an imperfect condition so that he is not able to do harm. It may have a small role, but it plays a very important role in the story.

Here is a summary of the film:

A mythical and emotionally loaded hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a wonderfully talented young man born in an uncharted destiny, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to secure his family’s future and his people. As majestic forces explode in conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of its most valuable resource – a commodity capable of unlocking the greatest potential of humanity – only those who can overcome their fears will survive. breach.

The film’s crew also includes Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides does, Oscar Isaac as Atreides Duke Leto, Rebecca Ferguson as his mother Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen, Zendaya like Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as the Reverend Mother of Mohiam, David Dastmcalchian as Piter De Vries, Chang Chen as Dr. Yueh, and Dave Bautista as the nephew of Baron Rabban.

Dunes will be released on November 20, 2020.