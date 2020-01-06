Loading...

The Canadian Football League will introduce the new owners of the Montreal Alouettes.

The CFL press conference in Montreal at 11:30 a.m. is to announce the new owner for the @MTLAlouettes. #CFL #As

– David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) January 6, 2020

Bob and Andrew Wetenhall owned the team for a 22-year period that included three Gray Cup championships, 10 first places and a record of 223 wins against 172 losses and a tie. Eleven Alouettes were inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, including the older Wetenhall himself as a builder in 2015.

Wetenhall has owned the Alouettes since 1997 when he brought the team back from the brink of bankruptcy. He was responsible for the team’s successful move and expansion to Percival Molson Stadium, while overseeing the team’s dominance from 1999 to 2012.

The CFL officially bought the Alouettes from Wetenhall at the end of May 2019. The league and the Wetenhall family had worked for several months to identify and evaluate potential new owners. This process was continued under the leadership of Randy Ambrosie.

Montreal had a resurrecting season in 2019 when head coach Khari Jones led the Als to a 10: 8 record and the first post-season spot for the franchise in four years.