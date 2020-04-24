New Orleans Saints decide on Badgers’ linebacker Zack Baun in 3rd spherical of NFL draft

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Zack Baun joined the NFL ranks, Friday. The New Orleans Saints drafted the linebacker 74th total in the 3rd spherical of the NFL draft.

He had an All-American senior year for the Wisconsin Badgers he recorded 19-and-a-50 % tackles for decline. He was named second-team AP All-The usa and initially-staff All-Huge 10.

Baun was the state’s offensive player of the yr as a senior at Brown Deer Large School but turned a linebacker at Wisconsin.

The Saints rated 11th defensively last season, enabling 333.1 yards per recreation. They ranked fourth in the NFL versus the operate, yielding an average of 91.3 yards on the floor. New Orleans gave up 241.8 yards for every video game, which rated 20th.

