New Orleans Saints beat Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles beat Dallas Cowboys

With the win, the NFC southern champion Saints (12-3) remained in contention for a goodbye in the first round of the playoffs.

The Titans (8-7) can always obtain a place of a generic nature.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens won their 11th straight game to lock out the AFC seeded seed and field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes – two for tight end Mark Andrews late in the first period – and rushed for 103 yards in his 31-15 loss to Cleveland Browns.

"It feels good," said Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

"The players deserve a lot of credit for this. It is difficult to win an NFL game.

"When you organize this kind of season, it is quite an achievement."

Elsewhere, Larry Fitzgerald only became the second player in the top 17,000 yards to receive as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the wounded Seattle Seahawks 27-13.

Fitzgerald hit the touchdown in the second quarter and is just Jerry Rice (22,895) on the all-time list.

The Seahawks (11-4) can still claim the West NFC with a win next week over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated Dallas 17-9 in a crucial NFC clash.

Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott kiss after the Eagles beat the Cowboys. Credit: Getty Images

The Cowboys (7-8) would have won their second division title with a victory and would have eliminated the Eagles (8-7).

Philidelphia now remains in the playoff chase and must win their last game next week against the New York Giants to clinch the East.

The Cowboys can still win the East with a win next week against Washington and a defeat for the Eagles against the Giants.

