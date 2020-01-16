New Orleans police issue simple battery warrant for NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

The New Orleans Police Service has obtained an arrest warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. in connection with his alleged contact with a security guard in the locker room after Monday’s national championship game, according to the NOPD and sources. A law enforcement source said the simple battery warrant had been signed by a judge Thursday morning. The official statement from the NOPD indicates that the warrant for crime has been issued “in relation to an incident that occurred on January 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome”. Browns’ wide receiver seems to hit the back of a security guard in the locker room of the LSU.TMZ team and other outlets posted the video, which TMZ described as showing Beckham, 27, ” slamming “the guard behind. Several outlets reported that security guards were in the locker rooms asking players to stop smoking party cigars inside the establishment. The Cleveland Browns acknowledged in a tweet that the organization is in contact with Beckham and his representatives, who “are cooperating with the appropriate authorities to appropriately remedy this situation.”

