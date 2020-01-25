Actress Necar Zadegan plays NCIS special agent Hannah Khoury in the cast of NCIS: New Orleans. Credit: CBS

Questions about what happened to NCIS: New Orleans should have been expected. CBS has played a lot with the schedule this season and not much has been static for the network in prime time.

After the fall finale of NCIS: New Orleans – where Pride and his team had finally taken care of Eddie Barrett – CBS took the show off the schedule. Then it was replaced by the FBI’s spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted.

Since FBI: Most Wanted took its time slot, the episodes of NCIS: New Orleans have been repeated at different times and on different nights. But it was all just to pass the time until the show returns in its own new time window.

Some impressive early FBI: Most Wanted ratings also guarantee that NOLA will never get that time slot back on Tuesday night.

What Happened to NCIS: New Orleans? New night and time

NCIS: New Orleans took over Sunday night at 10:29 on CBS. Something that could make it even more confusing is the broadcast of the 62nd Grammy Awards on January 26th. Therefore, CBS won’t even show an episode of the Louisiana-based show.

In fact, the next new installment of NCIS: New Orleans will still take a few weeks to come out, which is why viewers who try to find it on schedule fear that NCIS’s spin-off will be canceled.

When the show will air is the next new episode that will air on Sunday, February 16. The next new installment of NCIS follows: Los Angeles, which airs on CBS at 9 / 8c and has prematurely released some of it Spoiler.

How many seasons from NCIS: New Orleans?

This is the sixth season of NCIS: New Orleans, and the show has proven to be decent among viewers overall. It is still very strong among viewers ages 18 to 49 what advertisers see when buying commercial ads.

There is no news yet about CBS’s NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, which could be because the network wants to see if fans follow NCIS’s spinoff until Sunday evening. We hope that NCIS: Los Angeles will be at the top of the shows and that a number of crossover events will take place to draw attention to the program.

As a reminder, the NCIS: New Orleans winter premiere will take place on Sunday, February 16. From then on, many more season six episodes will be broadcast in the time slot when we find out what the NOLA cast is up to, the loss of Agent Christopher Lasalle.

Despite the loss of Lucas Black in the NOLA cast, Scott Bakula as NCIS special agent Dwayne Cassius Pride, Vanessa Ferlito as agent Tammy Gregorio, Necar Zadegan as agent Hannah Khoury, Rob Kerkovich as Sebastian Lund and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell as Patton are on see Plame and CCH Pounder as Doctor Loretta Wade.

NCIS: New Orleans will air on CBS on Sunday evening at 10 / 9c.