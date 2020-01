New Orange Line MBTA Trains Return to Service “Periodically” After Correction

Loading...

ED: GOOD MORNING, ALL. IT IS SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8 – DECEMBER 8. STEVE POFTAK IS OUR GUEST. THE NEW ORANGE LINE TRAINS ARE THE EXAMPLE OF LIVES AND WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO TAKE IT ALL ON THE TRACK? A NEW WINTER, A NEW SEASON OF CONCERNS FOR TEA EDITORS. WE GET THEIR THOUGHTS. ED: THE PRICE OF POLICY THE LACK OF FUNDING PUSHES SENATOR KAMALA HARRIS OUT OF THE RACE. ADVERTISER: FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5, WASHINGTON’S INNER WORD TO BEACON HILL. TODAY, THE NEWSMAKERS ARE “ON THE DOSSIER”. ED: WELCOME. I AM ED, WITH POLITICAL REPORTER JANET WU. OUR GUEST IS THE GENERAL MANAGER MBTA STEVE POFTAK. HE HAS HELD THIS POSITION SINCE THE FIRST OF THIS YEAR. BEFORE HE WAS VICE-CHAIR OF THE TAX MANAGEMENT CONTROL COMMITTEE AND DIRECTOR OF THE DASHBOARD. – ADVICE. He holds degrees from MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE TO BABSON COLLEGE. STEVE: THANK YOU. JANET: LET’S START WITH THE LATEST Headaches you face. FIRST, DELAYS ON THE ORANGE LINE DUE TO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. AND DEFECTS OF THE THIRD RAIL. SOME PROBLEMS OF THE PAST WEEK. ARE THESE STORMS BOUND AND WHEN WILL THIS WINTER BE IF THE SYSTEM IS ALREADY FAULTY? STEVE: WE HAVE SOLVED THE PROBLEMS WITH THE THIRD RAIL. WE LOOK AT THE DIFFICULTIES IN SERVICE THAT WE HAD THIS WEEK WITH DIFFICULTY. IN PARTICULAR, WE HAVE NOT MEET THE STANDARDS FOR SERVICE ON THE ORANGE LINE AND WE WILL LOOK AT THESE DEFECTS WITH DIFFICULTY. THERE IS NO COMMON WIRE BETWEEN ALL. JANET: ARE YOU JUST CONFIDENT? STEVE: I AM. WE OFFER CUSTOMERS THE STANDARD WE HAVE COMMITTED. IN WINTER WE HAVE HAD A LONG LASTING SNOW STORM. IN SOME CASES WE HAVE DONE VERY WELL, IN OTHER CASES WE HAVE BEEN SOME PROBLEMS AND WE WILL WORK TO SOLVE THESE PROBLEMS AND WE WILL BE READY FOR THE REST OF WINTER. JANET: WHAT ABOUT THE FIRST NOISES ON THE ORANGE LINE? ARE THEY METEOROLOGICAL? STEVE: THEY ARE NOT RELATED TO TIMES. THESE ARE NOISES WITH THE NEW VEHICLES OF THE ORANGE LINE AND WE PULSED THEM ON NOVEMBER 18 TO SOLVE THE PROBLEM. I CANNOT TAKE A SPECIFIC CALENDAR. ED: AND THE SAFETY IS WISE, IF IT IS REALLY THE SAFETY OF THE TRAIN, THE SAFETY IS WISE, WHERE TO RANK? STEVE: IT WAS PREVIOUSLY ENOUGH THAT HE HAS NOT MOVED TOWARDS A SECURITY PROBLEM. BECAUSE WE DON’T KNOW HOW IT WOULD HAVE PROGRESSED, I CANNOT ANSWER IF IT WAS A SECURITY PROBLEM, BUT OUR PRIORITY IS SAFETY AND SUSTAINABILITY. THESE CARS SHOULD BE IN SERVICE FOR AT LEAST 30 YEARS. WE WANT TO MAKE SURE TO MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION FOR LONG-TERM HEALTH OF VEHICLES. JANET: FOR THE MEDIUM SWITCH, JUST THE FACT THAT NEW CARS DO NOT WORK, EVEN BEFORE THEY ARE IN FULL OPERATION, IT IS NOT EVEN THE OLD CARS. THIS MUST MAKE YOU AT LEAST A LITTLE NERVOUS. STEVE: IT DOESN’T MAKE ME NERVOUS. IT’S FRUSTRATING. IT’S FRUSTRATIVE FOR CUSTOMERS, FOR US. HOWEVER, IT ISN’T TYPICAL – IT IS NOT ATYPICAL IN THE NEW VEHICLE PROCESS. WE HAVE HAD PROBLEMS WITH THE GREEN LINE AND WE MUST DO IT IN THE PAST TO ENSURE THAT EVERYTHING IS GOOD. THIS IS PART OF THE VEHICLE ACCEPTANCE PROCESS. IT IS HAPPENING AT A TIME IN TIME THE CUSTOMERS SEE THE VEHICLES, THEY APPRECIATE THE NEW TECHNOLOGY AND THE QUALITY OF THE VEHICLES. WE DO IT AS SOON AS WE CAN. STEVE: I WANTED TO TALK – ED: I WANTED TO TALK ABOUT THE CALENDAR FOR DECEMBER 1 IS BEGINNING. GIVE US A REPORT CARD ON THE COMMUTER RAIL. THERE WERE DELAYS. ARE YOU HAPPY WITH PERFORMANCE? STEVE: I AM NEVER VERY HAPPY WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF THE SYSTEM. WE DEFINITELY HAVE CERTAIN LOCOMOTIVE FAILURES ON THE SWITCHING RAIL THAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR IN TRYING TO DETERMINE, AGAIN, THERE IS A COMMON WIRE OR PREVENTION ACTION THAT WE CAN TAKE. WE HAVE BEEN PRETTY GOOD IN TERMS OF SNOW REMOVAL, THE BUSES HAVE BEEN ABLE TO PASS WELL. WE HAVE BEEN SOME CHALLENGES, AS YOU HAVE NOTED COMING ON SOME OF THE FAST TRANSIT, THE METRO SYSTEM. IT WAS ALSO A GOOD FIRST EXECUTION IN TERMS OF NOT ONLY THE STAFF, BUT ALSO THE CONTRACTORS, MAKING SURE WE HAVE THE SYSTEMS IN PLACE. ED: WEATHER CONDITIONS IN BOSTON ARE NOT FIRST RACE. IT HAPPENS ALL THE TIME. YOU CANNOT BE SURPRISED BY THE BAD WEATHER, YOU ARE LIVING IN POOR STEVE TIME: ABSOLUTELY, AND WHEN I SAY THE FIRST RACE, IT’S THE FIRST RACE OF THE SEASON. WE HAVE NEW ENTREPRENEURS, STAFF WHO STARTED WITH THE T, SET UP TO ALL ON THE SAME PAGE. WE ORGANIZE OUR EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO TUESDAY EVENING, GIVING LONG LASTING STORMS AND USING ALL PEOPLE AT TEMPO WITH THE WAY WE TREAT THIS WEATHER. JANET: GOVERNOR BAKER WAS IN THIS HEADQUARTERS A FEW WEEKS AND WE ASK HIM FOR WINTER AND WINTER, AND HE SAID, “I THINK PEOPLE WILL HAVE A WINTER WHERE THE T WILL BE WHERE HE MUST BE. ” BASED ON WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK, How confident are you that it will stand on it? STEVE: I AM CONFIDENT. I still think we can do better and I think we need to answer these questions. I’m obviously not happy with the orange line in particular, and I would like to make sure that we address some of the breakdowns of commuter train locomotives. I ALWAYS THINK THAT WE CAN DO BETTER AND THIS IS THE MESSAGE I GIVE TO STAFF, THAT WE ALWAYS HAVE TO BE – WE NEED TO IMPROVE, WE HAVE TO LEARN SOMETHING FROM EACH OF THESE INCIDENTS. JANET: LET’S TALK ABOUT MONEY, THE BASIS OF EVERYTHING WITH REGARD TO T. YOU GO TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO REQUEST AN ADDITIONAL BUDGET. DO YOU NEED – DO YOU NEED TO BORROW MONEY FOR OPERATING COSTS? DO I HAVE THIS RIGHT? STEVE: LET ME CLARIFY. WE GET A CREDIT FROM THE LEGISLATURE THAT WE CAN SPEND ON THE OPERATING COSTS OR THE INVESTMENT COSTS THERE MAY BE, ACCORDING TO THE WILL OF THE COUNCIL, THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE SOME OF THEM WHO HAVE BEEN INITIALLY AND INITIALLY ENGAGED TO DEPOSIT THEM TO THE OPERATING BUDGET. THE MONEY WE’RE DEMANDING WOULD BE FOR – IT IS NOT TO FUND CURRENT T OPERATIONS, IT WOULD BE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, NEW SERVICE PILOTS – JANET: WHAT YOU NEED IMMEDIATELY, NOT FOR THE OPERATION OF THE T, YOU ARE NOT ALSO FROM THE LOANS FOR THE FUTURE WHICH MUST BE MADE TODAY? STEVE: NOW WE HAVE A FULLY FINANCED CAPITAL PLAN, SO I DON’T FEEL THAT IT WOULD BE AT THE EXPENSE OF THE CAPITAL PLAN. ED: I was going to say, is there not about $ 90 million available for legislation set aside for pears and – for repairs and emergencies? STEVE: FUNCTIONING OR CAPITAL BUDGET. ED: WILL YOU HAVE TO DIVE INTO THIS? STEVE: WE CAN, WITH THE ADDITIONAL BUDGET. THE ADDITIONAL BUDGET THAT I DON’T THINK IS NOT CLOSE TO 90 BILLION – 90 MILLION DOLLARS. SOMEWHERE WILL BE ON THE ORDER OF 8 MILLION DOLLARS TO 12 MILLION DOLLARS BY NOT A SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT.pJANET: WILL BE IN THE NEXT 12 MONTHS? STEVE: NO, WE ARE STATUTORY PROHIBITED FROM DOING THIS, BECAUSE WE JUST HIKED THE RATES. JANET: WHAT ABOUT A TAX HIKING ON GAS? IS IT JUST PAYING THE T FEES? DON’T YOU SUPPORT THE IDEA? STEVE: THIS IS A PROBLEM I AM NOT READY TO TAKE. WE HAVE THE REVENUES WE NEED TO OPERATE T. ED: HERE IS A PROBLEM I hope you are ready to face. IT’S CALLED THE OTR POP QUIZ. STEVE: OH, DEAR. I should have stopped while I was in front. ED: WE ARE FOUR. HAVE YOU LAST FIVE FIVE TIMES? WHEN IT WAS OPENED ON JANUARY 1, 1899, THE SOUTH STATION HAS ANOTHER WORD IN ITS TITLE, AND WE’RE ON THE SCREEN. WHAT IS THE SOUTH STATION, THE SOUTH BOSTON STATION OR THE SOUTH RAIL STATION? STEVE: I guess here I would say South Station. ED: SUD-CENTRAL STATION. FOR THE EXTRA POINT, WHAT IS IT – WHAT IS IT NOW OFFICIALLY CALLED? STEVE: THE MICHAEL DUKAKIS TRANSPORT SYSTEM. ED: LONDON SUBWAY IS UNDERGROUND BUT IT IS A MISNOMER. HOW MANY UNDERGROUND ARE ACTUALLY UNDERGROUND? 35%, 40 5% OR 55%? STEVE: I WOULD GO WITH A. JANET: YOU HAVE GUESSED THE SAME ANSWERS AS I HAVE GUESTS. ED: IT’S 45%. JANET: I WILL GIVE HALF TO HIM. ED: THE UNDERGROUND DOES NOT WORK ON CHRISTMAS DAY.

More than a month after the new Orange line trains were taken out of service due to “unusual noise”, the MBTA announced Tuesday that one of the vehicles would resume work. The trains, which first entered service in August, were retired from service on December 3 due to noise. Since then, officials had previously described the problem as being related to a wear pad. “Since decommissioning, we have identified and implemented a fix to resolve the cause of the problem,” MBTA officials wrote on Twitter Tuesday. MBTA officials said one of the two new trains will run Tuesday and “periodically” while engineers continue to test the vehicles. The new train cars, the first of 152 to be delivered, are part of a $ 1 billion contract that also includes 252 new Red Line cars. Other cars operating on the Orange Line were originally put into service between 1979 and 1981. The oldest cars currently in service on the Red Line arrived in 1969, the same year that Neil Armstrong landed on the Moon.

